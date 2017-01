What's better than shooting 65? Making a hole-in-one on your way to doing it.

What's better than a hole-in-one? Winning a BMW i8 for doing it.

Jaco Van Zyl holed a 4-iron from 223 yards on the par-3 17th to win the luxury sports car. He finished the day at 8 under, four off the lead.

As Van Zyl mentions below, this is his 16th ace - including one at the Olympics - but it is, by far, the best prize he's received for making one.