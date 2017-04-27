Wi makes rare start to team with Choi

AVONDALE, La. – Charlie Wi thought he’d given up PGA Tour life in October, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms event.

He had dinner with K.J. Choi that night in Mississippi.

“K.J., I think I’m done,” Wi said.

“Oh, shut up,” Choi replied.

But Wi really meant it – that was his last Tour start for six months, before answering Choi’s call to be his partner at this week’s Zurich Classic.

Despite playing only six rounds of golf this year, total, Wi teamed with Choi to shoot a 5-under 67 Thursday, leaving them just one shot off the early lead.

“That seems amazing to us – or to me, anyway,” Wi said.

Wi, 45, gave up being a full-time player in August, after more than 20 years as a professional and 247 career starts on Tour. He is $338 shy of $10 million in career earnings. Though he never won, he finished second five times.

As a veteran member, Wi would still get into a handful of events each season, but he’s more than content spending his time teaching juniors at TPC Valencia in California and spending time with his two kids, ages 11 and 7.

“I don’t want to completely give it up,” Wi said. “It’s nice to compete every once in a while, but I didn’t want the grind of doing it week in, week out.”