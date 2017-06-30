Golf Central Blog

Wie, three back, in the hunt for her second major

By

Randall Mell
June 30, 2017, 9:50 pm

RSS

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Michelle Wie couldn’t get as many putts to drop Friday with her potpourri of grips, but she got herself in the weekend hunt to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Wie’s 1-under-par 70 left her three shots off the lead.

“I played great today,” said Wie, who is alternating among claw, left-hand low and conventional putting grips. “I just missed so many putts. It was one of those days where I could have shot 63 easily. But I played myself in good position, and I'm just going to try my hardest this weekend.”

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

How well has Wie been playing? Her bogey at the last ended her streak of nine consecutive rounds in the 60s. She has finished fourth or better in four of her last five starts.

Wie is looking for her fifth LPGA title, her first since winning the U.S. Women’s Open three years ago.

“I’m excited for the weekend,” said Wie, who will be paired with Lydia Ko on Saturday.

Article Tags: 

Michelle Wie, 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kang learning to balance desire, patience
Wie, three back, in the hunt for her second major
Lexi eagles final hole, pulls within four
Jutanugarn scorecard: Ariya out, Moriya in mix
Cut Line: The long and short of it

Trending

Curry's Web.com invite controversial with pros
Mom wades into water for club, laughs ensue
Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
Jack: Tiger will have 'very hard time' returning to golf
Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run
M. Jutanugarn working hard on her club throws
Knox gets big advantage from another 'Brandon Grace drop'
Watch: Thomas makes a quadruple-bogey 9
Camera catches alleged vandals of SHO course
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.