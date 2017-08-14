Golf Central Blog

Woods joins PGA champ Thomas for dinner

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 14, 2017, 9:27 pm

RSS

On the same day he was dealing with an apparently leaked toxicology report that listed the drugs found in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge, Tiger Woods had a much more pleasant experience at dinner, joining PGA champion Justin Thomas, according to this tweet.

No word on where the meeting took place. Thomas lives in Jupiter, Fla.; Woods in adjacent Hobe Sound. The most likely venue: Woods' restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter. For Woods, it was an opportunity to reconnect with the Wannamaker Trophy, which he won four times (1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007). For Thomas, who topped the field on Sunday at Quail Hollow, it was an opportunity to show off his first major hardware of any kind.

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

