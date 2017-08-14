Woods joins PGA champ Thomas for dinner

On the same day he was dealing with an apparently leaked toxicology report that listed the drugs found in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge, Tiger Woods had a much more pleasant experience at dinner, joining PGA champion Justin Thomas, according to this tweet.

Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QwVo5aJ0bg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 15, 2017

No word on where the meeting took place. Thomas lives in Jupiter, Fla.; Woods in adjacent Hobe Sound. The most likely venue: Woods' restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter. For Woods, it was an opportunity to reconnect with the Wannamaker Trophy, which he won four times (1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007). For Thomas, who topped the field on Sunday at Quail Hollow, it was an opportunity to show off his first major hardware of any kind.