You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into Memorial

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 29, 2017, 8:50 pm

Dustin Johnson and Muirfield Village member Jason Day headline a stellar field in Dublin, Ohio. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the Memorial.

• Defending champion: William McGirt (def. Jon Curran in playoff)

• Dustin Johnson has six PGA Tour wins since last June (twice as many as anyone else)

• The world No. 1 finished third in this event last year (best of career)

• Jason Day finished second in his previous start (lost playoff at Byron Nelson)

• Jon Rahm has eight top-5s on the PGA Tour since turning pro (tied for most in that span)

• He's recorded 4.55 birdies/eagles per round since turning pro (also best in that span)

Hideki Matsuyama: Zero top-10s in last six individual PGA Tour starts since winning in Phoenix

• Matsuyama won this event in 2014, T-5 in 2015, MC last year

Rickie Fowler is third this season in scoring average (14th last season)

Matt Kuchar is 77 under at Muirfield Village in last 10 years (41 strokes better than anyone else in that span)

Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, 2017 Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus

