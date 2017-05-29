You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into Memorial

Dustin Johnson and Muirfield Village member Jason Day headline a stellar field in Dublin, Ohio. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the Memorial.

• Defending champion: William McGirt (def. Jon Curran in playoff)

• Dustin Johnson has six PGA Tour wins since last June (twice as many as anyone else)

• The world No. 1 finished third in this event last year (best of career)

• Jason Day finished second in his previous start (lost playoff at Byron Nelson)

• Jon Rahm has eight top-5s on the PGA Tour since turning pro (tied for most in that span)

• He's recorded 4.55 birdies/eagles per round since turning pro (also best in that span)

• Hideki Matsuyama: Zero top-10s in last six individual PGA Tour starts since winning in Phoenix

• Matsuyama won this event in 2014, T-5 in 2015, MC last year

• Rickie Fowler is third this season in scoring average (14th last season)

• Matt Kuchar is 77 under at Muirfield Village in last 10 years (41 strokes better than anyone else in that span)