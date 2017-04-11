You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into RBC

After a dramatic week in Augusta, the PGA Tour heads north to Harbour Town. Here is what You Oughta Know heading into the RBC Heritage.

• Defending champion is Branden Grace; last to repeat was Boo Weekley (2007-08)

• Grace was 21 under in this event over last two years (best of anyone in that span)

• Luke Donald has the best scoring average at RBC Heritage last 10 years (minimum of 10 rounds)

• Jim Furyk has nine career rounds of 66 or better here (most of anyone last 30 years)

• Harbour Town is the second-toughest GIR to hit on PGA Tour last season (54.9 percent)

• Harbour Town was also the toughest in proximity to the hole from 100-125 yards last season

• Matt Kuchar finished T-4 at the Masters; second-best finish of major championship career

• Brandt Snedeker's only top-10 finish in this event was a win in 2011

• Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked player in the field; on May 1st of last year, Hatton was ranked 114th. This week, he’s 16th.