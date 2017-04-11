Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into RBC

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 11, 2017, 2:00 pm

RSS

After a dramatic week in Augusta, the PGA Tour heads north to Harbour Town. Here is what You Oughta Know heading into the RBC Heritage.

• Defending champion is Branden Grace; last to repeat was Boo Weekley (2007-08)

• Grace was 21 under in this event over last two years (best of anyone in that span)

Luke Donald has the best scoring average at RBC Heritage last 10 years (minimum of 10 rounds)

Jim Furyk has nine career rounds of 66 or better here (most of anyone last 30 years)

• Harbour Town is the second-toughest GIR to hit on PGA Tour last season (54.9 percent)

• Harbour Town was also the toughest in proximity to the hole from 100-125 yards last season

Matt Kuchar finished T-4 at the Masters; second-best finish of major championship career

• Brandt Snedeker's only top-10 finish in this event was a win in 2011

• Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked player in the field; on May 1st of last year, Hatton was ranked 114th. This week, he’s 16th.

Article Tags: 

Luke Donald, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, 2017 RBC Heritage

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.