You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into RBC

After a dramatic week in Augusta, the PGA Tour heads north to Harbour Town. Here is what You Oughta Know heading into the RBC Heritage.
• Defending champion is Branden Grace; last to repeat was Boo Weekley (2007-08)
• Grace was 21 under in this event over last two years (best of anyone in that span)
• Luke Donald has the best scoring average at RBC Heritage last 10 years (minimum of 10 rounds)
• Jim Furyk has nine career rounds of 66 or better here (most of anyone last 30 years)
• Harbour Town is the second-toughest GIR to hit on PGA Tour last season (54.9 percent)
• Harbour Town was also the toughest in proximity to the hole from 100-125 yards last season
• Matt Kuchar finished T-4 at the Masters; second-best finish of major championship career
• Brandt Snedeker's only top-10 finish in this event was a win in 2011
• Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked player in the field; on May 1st of last year, Hatton was ranked 114th. This week, he’s 16th.