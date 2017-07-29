You Oughta Know: Can Saunders copy Palmer?

Here's what You Oughta Know for the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, where Charley Hoffman leads (although that may not be a good thing) and Sam Saunders is trying to follow in his grandfather's famous footsteps.

• Seven of the previous eight winners of this event trailed entering the final round; the only 54-hole leader since 2009 to win was Brandt Snedeker in 2013.

• Hoffman is sitting on the fourth career 54-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA Tour. He has failed to convert any of previous three and is a combined 9 over par in those final rounds.

• Hoffman, who has come from behind in all four of his previous Tour wins, has made just one bogey in his last 28 holes (10 under in that span).

• Kevin Chappell is one shot back of Hoffman entering the final round. While he missed two straight cuts entering the week, he is seeking his second win of the season (Valero Texas Open).

• Saunders shot a 5-under 67 in Round 3 and birdied four of his last seven holes to finish at 14 under, three behind Hoffman.

• Saunders, who is celebrating his 30th birthday on Sunday, is seeking his first career PGA Tour win in his 96th career start. His grandfather, Arnold Palmer, got his first PGA Tour win at the Canadian Open in 1955.

• Robert Garrigus: began the third round tied for 46th place, but he rocketed up the leaderboard with a 10-under 62, tying the tournament course record at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Garrigus is looking for his first win since 2010.

• Dustin Johnson shot a 4-under 68 to sit five shots off the lead. The world No. 1 has seven wins when trailing after 54 holes on the PGA Tour, tied for the most such wins since the beginning of 2008. His largest 54-hole deficit overcome to win was five shots at Doral in 2015.

• Ryan Ruffels, who is three back, would be the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 86 years and the third-youngest winner since 1900. He is 19 years, 4 months, 1 day old on Sunday.