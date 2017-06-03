You Oughta Know: Summerhays' drought

Daniel Summerhays is no stranger to holding a 54-hole lead - he's done it three previous times. Unfortunately, he failed to convert all three times. With a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the Memorial, he'll try to break his drought.

Here are some other things You Oughta Know going into the final round in Dublin, Ohio:

• Summerhays has never won in 184 previous PGA Tour starts, but that might be encouraging news. The last three years, the Memorial champion was previously winless.

• Summerhays is an unlikely leader. In 18 PGA Tour starts this season, he has just one top-25 finish and no top-10s.

• Matt Kuchar, who trails Summerhays by three strokes, birdied four of his last six holes Saturday.

• Since 2007, Kuchar is 87 under par in this event, better than anyone else in that span. He won the Memorial in 2013.

• Bubba Watson, who shot 30 on the back nine Satuday (one shot off the back-nine record), had not finished a stroke-play round inside the top 10 this season, nor has he finished a stroke-play tournament under par. After 54 holes, he is T-3, 9 under par.

• Jason Dufner, who held a five-shot lead after 36 holes, shot 77 on Saturday and is in a three-way tie for third, four shots back.

• Dufner played his first five holes on Saturday in 4 over par.

• Dufner missed five putts inside 10 feet on Saturday, after missing only two in the first two rounds combined.

• Dufner is trying to become the second Ohio-born winner of the Memorial, joining Jack Nicklaus.

• Justin Thomas, who is also tied for third, is 14-for-17 scrambling this week, best of anyone in the field.

• Thomas is seeking his fourth win of the season; he won three times in his first six starts.

(Information provided by the Golf Channel Research Dept.)