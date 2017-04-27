Grill Room

Caitlyn Jenner: Trump doesn't want to get beat by 67-year-old trans woman

By

Grill Room Team
April 27, 2017, 1:05 pm

RSS

Caitlyn Jenner appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Wednesday, and as the conversation tends to go on that show, the topic inevitably turned to president Donald Trump.

Jenner revealed that she voted for Trump, and was asked to play golf with him shortly after he took office. She said that she would have taken him up on the offer, until some recent policy issues got in the way. 

"I would have [played golf with Trump] before [the Title IX was repealed]," Jenner said. "I would have gone down there and had an opportunity to spend four hours with him on the golf course and discuss a lot of the issues, and that would have been a very good thing for our community. But, when he did that, he's toxic. I would get destroyed by the community. Would I talk to him in private? I would do that."

If she ever changes her mind, Jenner, who recently played the ANA Inspiration pro-am and sports a single digit handicap certainly isn't lacking confidence in her game.

"I don't think he wants to get beat by a 67-year-old trans woman. The man has an ego," she said. "I don't think even the president could take that."

Article Tags: 

Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, Grill Room

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Presented by JTBC
Penalty continues to hang over emotional Lexi
Team format will bring excitement one way or another
Day: Fowler 'busy with his beautiful girlfriend'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.