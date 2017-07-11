Check out this guy practicing putting in an airport

There's dedication to the game ... then there's this guy.

After arriving in Scotland on Tuesday for the Scottish Open, Stewart Cink's caddie happened upon this gentleman in the airport baggage claim just before 7 a.m., who was using his time waiting for his bags to roll some practice putts, while wearing golf shoes, obviously.

. I have so many questions to ask him. The first one is why? What's the urgency? Did you forget your normal pair of shoes? pic.twitter.com/54apY7OoH0 — Taylor Ford (@_TFORD) July 11, 2017

Last year's PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Emiliano Grillo, who also witnessed the bizarre practice session (you can see him in the first video), put the man's dedication in some elite company.