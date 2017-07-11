Check out this guy practicing putting in an airport

There's dedication to the game ... then there's this guy.
After arriving in Scotland on Tuesday for the Scottish Open, Stewart Cink's caddie happened upon this gentleman in the airport baggage claim just before 7 a.m., who was using his time waiting for his bags to roll some practice putts, while wearing golf shoes, obviously.
THIS IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.. golf guy ready.. 7am baggage claim @GrilloEmiliano @NoLayingUp #StayReady pic.twitter.com/9slpEom6W6— Taylor Ford (@_TFORD) July 11, 2017
. I have so many questions to ask him. The first one is why? What's the urgency? Did you forget your normal pair of shoes? pic.twitter.com/54apY7OoH0— Taylor Ford (@_TFORD) July 11, 2017
Last year's PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Emiliano Grillo, who also witnessed the bizarre practice session (you can see him in the first video), put the man's dedication in some elite company.
I've never seen a more focused golfer in my life. Not even tiger was in the zone like this guy— Emiliano Grillo (@GrilloEmiliano) July 11, 2017