Crane called out on Twitter over alleged $6K putting contest loss

Former PGA Tour player Tom Gillis states specifically on Twitter that he abhors slow play. He also stated Wednesday on Twitter that he is not a fan of slow-play poster boy Ben Crane.
But it has nothing to do with Crane’s pace.
Gillis went on a multi-tweet rant alleging Crane owes his “friend” $6,000 for a lost putting contest. He then vaguely expounded by responding to some of his followers – a group that notably expanded throughout the morning.
@bencranegolf Not only do u STEAL players time on the course now your not paying off your bets. 6k on putting green. Minister wld b proud— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 25, 2017
@tcgillis $6k in a putting contest!? What happened Gilly?— Peter (@PeteAnRepete) April 26, 2017
Just that. Lost 6k on putting green at Phoenix to my friend and won't pay. https://t.co/61R56g35Ob— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
gonna wanna hear the story here https://t.co/2UVMfDyJoz— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 26, 2017
Not much of a story. One dude lost 6k and won't pay. He thinks he should get to play PING PONG to even it up. What's next a big wheel race? https://t.co/xpxXX9wwaM— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
@tcgillis @bencranegolf Was this one bet, like a triple or nothing thing? Or is it a running tab?— Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) April 26, 2017
45 minute putting contest https://t.co/SckLqUkVaU— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
@tcgillis @bencranegolf I'm impressed you took him down; Crane can roll it - he prob thought you were an easy mark #PayGilly— Blair Neal (@BlairNealGolf) April 26, 2017
It's not me. I would never putt for that https://t.co/7vkHl61jJY— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
So @bencranegolf owes someone $6000? https://t.co/4XDJHmZGZu— Adam Fonseca (@GolfUnfiltered) April 26, 2017
Correct https://t.co/XjHCRij9mQ— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
@tcgillis All right, pro. Now we have to know who the winner was.— Jack Garswood (@jackgarswood) April 26, 2017
Sorry. Once he gets his cash I'll tell ya. https://t.co/422CJX5yOz— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
@tcgillis @bencranegolf @golfgambler How would you handle this situation?— Josh Douglass (@JDougESQ) April 26, 2017
I just did handle it. https://t.co/59x2HsCdas— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
@tcgillis is apparently broken up about a bet he wasn't even a part of? This has more to do with his dislike for @bencranegolf than a bet.— Vinny Cardi (@VinnySticks) April 26, 2017
No this is a person I've known since he was 14 who confided in me as to what to do. This was 2.5 months ago he lost. Accountabilityhttps://t.co/CF8I1RCtz3— Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017
Crane offered no comment when approached by GolfChannel.com during his pro-am at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Gillis never won on Tour and notably lost to Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the 2015 John Deere Classic. He played 12 events last year and earlier this year took a job as boys' golf coach at Pontiac Notre Dame Preparatory Academy in his native Michigan.