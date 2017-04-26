Crane called out on Twitter over alleged $6K putting contest loss

Former PGA Tour player Tom Gillis states specifically on Twitter that he abhors slow play. He also stated Wednesday on Twitter that he is not a fan of slow-play poster boy Ben Crane.

But it has nothing to do with Crane’s pace.

Gillis went on a multi-tweet rant alleging Crane owes his “friend” $6,000 for a lost putting contest. He then vaguely expounded by responding to some of his followers – a group that notably expanded throughout the morning.

@bencranegolf Not only do u STEAL players time on the course now your not paying off your bets. 6k on putting green. Minister wld b proud — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 25, 2017

@tcgillis $6k in a putting contest!? What happened Gilly? — Peter (@PeteAnRepete) April 26, 2017

Just that. Lost 6k on putting green at Phoenix to my friend and won't pay. https://t.co/61R56g35Ob — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

gonna wanna hear the story here https://t.co/2UVMfDyJoz — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 26, 2017

Not much of a story. One dude lost 6k and won't pay. He thinks he should get to play PING PONG to even it up. What's next a big wheel race? https://t.co/xpxXX9wwaM — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

@tcgillis @bencranegolf Was this one bet, like a triple or nothing thing? Or is it a running tab? — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) April 26, 2017

45 minute putting contest https://t.co/SckLqUkVaU — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

@tcgillis @bencranegolf I'm impressed you took him down; Crane can roll it - he prob thought you were an easy mark #PayGilly — Blair Neal (@BlairNealGolf) April 26, 2017

It's not me. I would never putt for that https://t.co/7vkHl61jJY — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

@tcgillis All right, pro. Now we have to know who the winner was. — Jack Garswood (@jackgarswood) April 26, 2017

Sorry. Once he gets his cash I'll tell ya. https://t.co/422CJX5yOz — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

I just did handle it. https://t.co/59x2HsCdas — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

@tcgillis is apparently broken up about a bet he wasn't even a part of? This has more to do with his dislike for @bencranegolf than a bet. — Vinny Cardi (@VinnySticks) April 26, 2017

No this is a person I've known since he was 14 who confided in me as to what to do. This was 2.5 months ago he lost. Accountabilityhttps://t.co/CF8I1RCtz3 — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 26, 2017

Crane offered no comment when approached by GolfChannel.com during his pro-am at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Gillis never won on Tour and notably lost to Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the 2015 John Deere Classic. He played 12 events last year and earlier this year took a job as boys' golf coach at Pontiac Notre Dame Preparatory Academy in his native Michigan.