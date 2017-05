For most people, being stuck in a walking boot and on crutches might hinder their workout routine.

Greg Norman is not most people.

Because while some pathetic saps would sit around pouting if they were "immobilized" for six weeks following a tear in their aponeurosis, the 62-year-old former world No. 1 is hitting the gym, posting his ab workout on Instagram.

Just had to improvise. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 21, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

And how could we know if that workout was working if he wasn't shirtless? Good thinking, Greg.

Never change.

Its time to get back at it...upper body workout first. #attacklife #fitness A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 10, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

#throwbackthursday Practising without my shirt on....not much has changed over the decades!! A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Going to miss this....adios #mexico A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:59am PST