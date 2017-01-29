Grill Room

Fan to caddie for Garcia after asking for 206 days

By

Jason Crook
January 29, 2017, 1:10 pm

RSS

Wayne Gretzky once famously said,"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."

Need proof? Look no further than Segio Garcia super-fan, Mark Johnson, who took his shot for 206 straight days before it finally paid off.

Johnson started tweeting at Garcia last July, asking every single day since then to caddie for El Niño.

And wouldn't you know it, Garcia finally caved:

So the date is set. Be on the lookout for Johnson on Garcia's bag in September at the British Masters pro-am. Considering he's already referring to Sergio as "bud," we have a feeling this could be a match made in heaven.

For all those out there who want to know what persistence looks like, take a quick scroll down at some more of Johnson's epic Twitter campaign:

Article Tags: 

Sergio Garcia

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Farmers Insurance Open
Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic
Inspired by wife's cancer battle, Cink in mix at Farmers
Snedeker, Rodgers atop jam-packed board at Torrey
Class of 2011 continues to shine at Farmers

Trending

This Mickelson-Bradley gambling story is delicious
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Watch: Phil rolls putt up hill, back to hole
TT postscript: Positive signs despite MC
TT postscript: Woods' short game saved him in 76
Day: Turnout for Woods was 'unbelievable'
Top Photos: Jan. 26, 2017
By the numbers: Tiger's cut streak at Torrey in danger
DeChambeau's hectic week ends with MC
Tiger on out driving DJ and Day: 'Oh hell no'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.