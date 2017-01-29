Fan to caddie for Garcia after asking for 206 days

Wayne Gretzky once famously said,"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."

Need proof? Look no further than Segio Garcia super-fan, Mark Johnson, who took his shot for 206 straight days before it finally paid off.

Johnson started tweeting at Garcia last July, asking every single day since then to caddie for El Niño.

@TheSergioGarcia you're my number one golfer please can I caddie for you when your caddie can't make it cheers — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 7, 2016

And wouldn't you know it, Garcia finally caved:

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

@TheSergioGarcia As long as it's not today I'm ready Bud! — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 28, 2017

@TheSergioGarcia Top man Sergio Wednesday 27th September its in the diary! — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 28, 2017

So the date is set. Be on the lookout for Johnson on Garcia's bag in September at the British Masters pro-am. Considering he's already referring to Sergio as "bud," we have a feeling this could be a match made in heaven.

For all those out there who want to know what persistence looks like, take a quick scroll down at some more of Johnson's epic Twitter campaign:

@TheSergioGarcia Day201 & im giving up on my dream!

Have a great season & go & get some W's #Letmecaddieforyou — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 23, 2017

@TheSergioGarcia Day 183 That's half a year you know!

Do you realise how hard I will work & we will be winners! #Letmecaddieforyou — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 5, 2017

@TheSergioGarcia Lovely evening out last night the wife has come to terms with the fact I'll be working with you next year #Day178 pic.twitter.com/wc1h675W3Q — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) December 31, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia You have to watch the film Home Alone at Xmas time with the family! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day158 pic.twitter.com/irOQ6u5E5M — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) December 12, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia Tiger woods will never win another major with me part of you're team you will #Letmecaddieforyou #Day147 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) December 2, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia Only ever seen you once live but that yellow outfit at Hoylake in 2006 #Letmecaddieforyou #Day116 pic.twitter.com/TOjNmQkFNI — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) November 1, 2016