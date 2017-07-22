Golf world congratulates Grace after record 62

Branden Grace made golf history on Saturday at The Open, carding the first 62 in major championship history, and several of Grace's peers- past and present - took notice.

Here's a quick look at the best congratulatory tweets from the golf world to Grace, who skyrocketed up the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale and will be in contention for his first major victory on Sunday.

The list starts with Jack Nicklaus, which is a pretty good place to begin anything related to major golf records.

Happy for and proud of Bear's Club member @BrandenGrace on the 1st 62 in major-championship history. Great round at Royal Birkdale #theopen — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 22, 2017

Somebody had to do it! Congrats to @BrandenGrace on the impressive round. #62 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) July 22, 2017

Major sound barrier broken. Amazing Grace. #62 — Gary Williams (@garywilliamsGC) July 22, 2017

My favorite part may have been @JasonDufner shooting 66 in Gracie's group and nobody even cares — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017

Awesome round of golf @BrandenGrace, HISTORY! Got to sit back and watch the entire thing. Now that's how you move on moving day! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017

Unreal 62 by Gracie with Johnny Miller on the call. Perfect. #theopen — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 22, 2017