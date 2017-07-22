Grill Room

Golf world congratulates Grace after record 62

July 22, 2017, 12:30 pm

Branden Grace made golf history on Saturday at The Open, carding the first 62 in major championship history, and several of Grace's peers- past and present - took notice.

Here's a quick look at the best congratulatory tweets from the golf world to Grace, who skyrocketed up the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale and will be in contention for his first major victory on Sunday.

The list starts with Jack Nicklaus, which is a pretty good place to begin anything related to major golf records.

