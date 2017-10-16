Grill Room

Hatton celebrates second straight win at Burger King

By

Will Gray
October 16, 2017, 9:49 am

RSS

It's been a dream two-week stretch for Tyrrell Hatton on the European Tour, so he decided to celebrate. Sort of.

Hatton holed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Italian Open Sunday, one week after he successfully defended his title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. As he got set to head home from Italy, the Englishman and his caddie dined on what he described as a "dinner of champions" at Burger King, complete with the requisite head gear:

Considering Hatton has earned more than 1.66 million Euros (about $1.96 million) over the last two weeks, let's hope he splurged for fries and a drink.

It remains to be seen if Hatton is able to turn his late-night celebration into a sponsorship deal as Wesley Bryan did when he capped his maiden win at the RBC Heritage in April with a trip to Taco Bell.

Article Tags: 

Tyrrell Hatton, Italian Open, European Tour

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Looking 'back' on the week
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Ridley officially takes over as Augusta National chairman
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title

Trending

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Watch: Murray shows off throwing arm at CIMB
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.