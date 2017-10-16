Hatton celebrates second straight win at Burger King

It's been a dream two-week stretch for Tyrrell Hatton on the European Tour, so he decided to celebrate. Sort of.

Hatton holed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Italian Open Sunday, one week after he successfully defended his title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. As he got set to head home from Italy, the Englishman and his caddie dined on what he described as a "dinner of champions" at Burger King, complete with the requisite head gear:

How did @TyrrellHatton and his caddie celebrate winning the #ItalianOpen?



Burger King pic.twitter.com/U30Ij9tac3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

Considering Hatton has earned more than 1.66 million Euros (about $1.96 million) over the last two weeks, let's hope he splurged for fries and a drink.

It remains to be seen if Hatton is able to turn his late-night celebration into a sponsorship deal as Wesley Bryan did when he capped his maiden win at the RBC Heritage in April with a trip to Taco Bell.