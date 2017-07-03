Kang plays 'floor is lava,' uses trophy as noodle bowl

If there's anyone who knows how to celebrate a breakthrough major championship victory, it's Michelle Wie.

So it was only natural that Wie was there to help her good friend Danielle Kang commemorate her win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.

It started with an interruption of the trophy ceremony for a quick game of "The Floor is Lava."

Hey @daniellekang you MAJOR WINNER....the floor is lava A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

And the party raged all night, culminating in the traditional use of the trophy to ... eat a bowl of noodles?

We've seen major trophies used to hold all sorts of things (most recently, Fireball Whisky), but in terms of originality, Kang's concoction ranks up there with Zach Johnson using the claret jug as a corn holder.