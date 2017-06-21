Grill Room

Koepka gives U.S. Open trophy Fireball treatment

By

Grill Room Team
June 21, 2017, 5:30 pm

RSS

Phil Mickelson once drank a $40,000 bottle of wine out of the claret jug. Excessive? That depends on who you ask.

But now we present to you the other extreme. Brooks Koepka, enjoying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky out of the U.S. Open trophy.

Fireball, a very drink popular with today's young shot-taking youth, retails for around $15 dollars for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Curtis Strange tweeted out the original photo captured from an Instagram Story of a friend of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky (who were also in attendance).

We took the liberty of censoring the curse word for you.

Article Tags: 

Brooks Koepka, 2017 U.S. Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Day, Spieth, McIlroy in search of momentum
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Despite personal issues, Tiger texted Day at U.S. Open
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Disclosing doping violations step toward transparency

Trending

Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Harman on finishing runner-up: 'It bites'
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
What they earned: Purse breakdown for U.S. Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.