Koepka gives U.S. Open trophy Fireball treatment

Phil Mickelson once drank a $40,000 bottle of wine out of the claret jug. Excessive? That depends on who you ask.

But now we present to you the other extreme. Brooks Koepka, enjoying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky out of the U.S. Open trophy.

Fireball, a very drink popular with today's young shot-taking youth, retails for around $15 dollars for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Curtis Strange tweeted out the original photo captured from an Instagram Story of a friend of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky (who were also in attendance).

We took the liberty of censoring the curse word for you.