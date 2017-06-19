Grill Room

J.J. Watt plays Erin Hills ... is a normal hacker

By

Jason Crook
June 19, 2017, 8:45 pm

Being a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the great state of Wisconsin comes with a few perks when the U.S. Open rolls into town.

For starters, you get to spend your week at the year's second major watching the greatest players in the world at Erin Hills. You also get to tee it up yourself to see just how easy the pros make it look.

J.J. Watt found out the hard way on Monday.

The round started out nicely enough, with the Houston Texans defensive end documenting the adventure on Twitter and Instagram Live, starting with a group photo.

But when it came time to post the scores, it became clear that Erin Hills got the better of the foursome.

Watt actually finished in first out of his group, with a whopping total of 45-over 117.

Justin Thomas, who beat Watt's score by 54 strokes with a record 63 on Saturday of the U.S. Open, applauded the Houston Texans star's effort.

Watt responded, saying it was a struggle to not break a club over his knee. From the looks of Watt on game day, that probably wasn't an empty threat.

2017 U.S. Open, J.J. Watt, Derek Watt

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

