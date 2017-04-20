QB Rodgers in Twitter war with McGavin parody

It saddens us to note that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently split from Olivia Munn, news captured brilliantly by this Chicago Tribune headline.

Actress Olivia Munn and boyfriend break up, according to reports https://t.co/HhmlPNmWYv pic.twitter.com/8CbqAIqCwd — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 7, 2017

It saddens us further to acknowledge that Rodgers is purposefully playing less golf as of late to focus on his offseason workouts.

With golf and the girlfriend out of the picture, Rodgers appears to have a lot of free time on his hands - or at least enough time to get into involved in a Twitter war with a parody account angling to be a fictional movie villian.

And now, we present to you the following exchange between Rodgers and someone who does an A-plus job pretending to be Shooter McGavin on social media:

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Larson being slow is fake news. The guy should have been in the NFL chasing quarterbacks and not on golf courses chasing innocent golfers https://t.co/aCnuEBQicu — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Innocent? You had Gilmore run over in the final round and still couldn't beat him. Also you took out Gilmore's coach Chubbs. #whistleblower https://t.co/Boe4oSxS1H — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

To insinuate I had anything to do with that minor incident is a joke. Though, I do applaud that fan for confronting Happy in a civil manner. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Also, Gilmore cold bloodily murdered Chubbs at his apartment. It's a shame the Massachusetts police never investigated the matter. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Minor incident? The two bikers in the woods was a minor incident that you used as an excuse for poor play. #CityOfPortlandHatesYou#Comedy https://t.co/AM5qJsrdn8 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Sure Rodgers. You try passing to Jordy Nelson with two bikers having sex on the sidelines and let me know how that goes. #ChicagoHatesYou https://t.co/vHYeaFXHOR — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

It's called focus Shooter. Like the focus Happy showed on the 18th when the tower fell. Like the focus Happy had when he dropped Bob Barker https://t.co/Hnrtp1btwP — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Focus? I think you meant to say Luck. The only thing Happy focused on was disgracing the game of golf. Barker won that fight too. #snackbar https://t.co/VGEpiRNMGJ — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Happy tried to help Bob up, Bob cheapshotted him. You tried to hit on Virginia, she chose Happy. You went for Grandma. #facts #RIPChubbs https://t.co/p5d7bnJKh1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Gilmore delivered an all time cheap shot to Bob off the bat. I preferred Grandma over Virginia. She's more my type #ExpertFrenchKisser #KISS https://t.co/vTTHguP4Js — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

That clip is obliviously doctored. #fakenews

U passed up a free meal from an attempted murderer hired by you. U are what u eat for breakfast https://t.co/QDz8CU5x5T — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

The only thing doctored was that meeting. He wanted to meet Gilmore and I told him where they could meet. I had no idea he'd run him over. https://t.co/WOQdl2akNA — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Do we have a problem? I've got Larson on call, he wants 2 just have a "meeting" with u. Btw Chubbs is dating Grandma in Heaven. U lose again https://t.co/NY3ptmxPO7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

We do have a problem and I'm fine with meeting both of you tomorrow night on the 9th green at 9. I'd like to iron this out. Cool? #DressNice https://t.co/0DBLXsZ2pN — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Also, don't be saying blasphemous things like Grandma Gilmore is cheating on Shooter. She would never kiss another man after kissing Shooter https://t.co/0DBLXsZ2pN — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Who would you say was the winner of last nights debate? — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017