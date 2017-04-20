Grill Room

QB Rodgers in Twitter war with McGavin parody

It saddens us to note that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently split from Olivia Munn, news captured brilliantly by this Chicago Tribune headline.

It saddens us further to acknowledge that Rodgers is purposefully playing less golf as of late to focus on his offseason workouts.

With golf and the girlfriend out of the picture, Rodgers appears to have a lot of free time on his hands - or at least enough time to get into involved in a Twitter war with a parody account angling to be a fictional movie villian.

And now, we present to you the following exchange between Rodgers and someone who does an A-plus job pretending to be Shooter McGavin on social media:

