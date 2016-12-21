Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April

Rory McIlroy has once again sent out wedding invitations.

According to tabloid reports out of the United Kingdom, McIlroy and his fiance Erica Stoll have sent invitations for a ceremony to be held in Ireland in April, presumably after the Masters (April 6-9).

The Irish Independent reports the wedding will be held at Ashford Castle, where the couple will apparently also spend this New Year's Eve.

McIlroy was previously engaged and set to marry tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in 2014, but called off the wedding shortly after those invitations were mailed.

He originally met Stoll at the Ryder Cup at Medinah in 2012. Stoll, a former manager of championship volunteer operations for the PGA of America, famously saved McIlroy from missing his singles match after he misunderstood the difference in time zones. The couple became engaged while on a trip to Paris in December of 2015.

Per the Independent, the couple intends for the event to be a fairly small gathering.