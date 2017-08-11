Grill Room

Ric Flair welcomes you to the PGA Championship

Nick Menta
August 11, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lede: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

This week's PGA Championship emanates from the very heart of Flair country, so it's only appropriate that the folks at Turner Sports paired up with the stylin', profilin', limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss stealin', wheelin,' dealin,' wooo, son of a gun - The Nature Boy - to welcome television viewers to Day 1 coverage on Thursday.

In case you don't follow the only legitimate form of fighting we have in this world, Ric Flair is the 16-time world heavyweight champion of the professional wrestling industry and arguably the finest performer it's ever promoted.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has long called Charlotte his home, and his daughter (real name Ashley) has adopted the city as her ring name en route to claiming both the NXT and Raw Women's Championships.

Still absolutely lost and/or furious at the triviality of this particular contribution to a golf website? Well, I have to announce to you ...

Nick Menta

@NickMentaGC

