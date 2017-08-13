Tiger, rest of Twitter congratulate Thomas on PGA win

Justin Thomas is a well-liked member of the PGA Tour.

A quick glance at the Twitter machine in the wake of Thomas' breakthrough major win on Sunday at the PGA Championship confirmed that.

The golf world and even some other athletes and celebrities were quick to congratulate the 24-year-old, starting with Tiger Woods, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win majors.

Congrats JT!!!! Way to rise above the carnage and out execute everyone on that back nine. @JustinThomas34 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 13, 2017

JT feeling it...that's Justin Thomas, not Justin Timberlake #PGAChamp — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 13, 2017

So pumped for my boy JT!!!! Unbelievable performance today by @JustinThomas34!Can't wait to celebrate — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 13, 2017

Now I want to know how much titos fits in the Wannamaker @JustinThomas34 — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) August 13, 2017

Congrats to @JustinThomas34 on the Major Triumph today!! Awesome stuff the back nine!!! #majorchamp — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) August 13, 2017

Love this! Congrats on your first of many @JustinThomas34 https://t.co/tUoim1ZOFu — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) August 13, 2017

Congratulations @JustinThomas34!! #PGAChamp!! The first of many more to come for you — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 13, 2017

Perfect champion. See you at dinner next year @JustinThomas34!!! — Erin Walker (@tourwifetravels) August 13, 2017

JT!!!! Could not be more pumped for him!!!!! #rtr #ky — Emma Talley (@talley_emma) August 13, 2017