Tiger, rest of Twitter congratulate Thomas on PGA win

By

Grill Room Team
August 13, 2017, 7:24 pm

Justin Thomas is a well-liked member of the PGA Tour.

A quick glance at the Twitter machine in the wake of Thomas' breakthrough major win on Sunday at the PGA Championship confirmed that.

The golf world and even some other athletes and celebrities were quick to congratulate the 24-year-old, starting with Tiger Woods, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win majors.

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Aaron Rodgers, Grill Room, Luke Donald, 2017 PGA Championship

