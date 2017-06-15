WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower

It's not just players who develop relationships during the grind that is the PGA Tour, but their significant others as well.

That was on full display this week at the U.S. Open, where several players' wives and girlfriends threw a bridal shower for Sergio Garcia's fiancée, Angela Akins.

Thank you to these amazing ladies for throwing me a wonderful bridal shower! You made me feel so loved and special! There's a reason why our guys do what they do... they have incredible women supporting them! #ladiesday #USOpen #ErinHills #waymorethanwags A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Akins, who is scheduled to marry Garcia later this summer, took to Instagram to thank her party-throwers and fellow WAGs, many who golf fans will recognize, including Daniel Berger's girlfriend, Victoria Slater, Jason Day's wife, Ellie, Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica, Rickie Fowler's girlfriend, Allison Stokke.

Add it to the long list of why life on Tour seems better than life off it, both inside and out of the ropes.