WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower

By

Grill Room Team
June 15, 2017, 3:45 pm

It's not just players who develop relationships during the grind that is the PGA Tour, but their significant others as well.

That was on full display this week at the U.S. Open, where several players' wives and girlfriends threw a bridal shower for Sergio Garcia's fiancée, Angela Akins.

Akins, who is scheduled to marry Garcia later this summer, took to Instagram to thank her party-throwers and fellow WAGs, many who golf fans will recognize, including Daniel Berger's girlfriend, Victoria Slater, Jason Day's wife, Ellie, Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica, Rickie Fowler's girlfriend, Allison Stokke.

Add it to the long list of why life on Tour seems better than life off it, both inside and out of the ropes.

2017 U.S. Open, WAGs, Sergio Garcia, Angela Akins, Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke, Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll, Ellie Day, Jason Day

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

