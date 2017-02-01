Grill Room

Video: Toddler's adorable reaction to Rahm's win

By

Jason Crook
February 1, 2017, 2:54 pm

RSS

John Rahm got his first PGA Tour victory in style, closing out a back-nine 30 at Torrey Pines last week with a ridiculous 60-footer for eagle on the 18th hole.

Rahm, 22, was understandably fired up after watching his ball find the bottom of the hole ... almost as fired up as this adorable toddler, who caught Rahm's eye on Twitter:

If you haven't seen the original putt, it was a sight to behold:

 

Article Tags: 

John Rahm

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Once a major rival, Federer an inspiration for Tiger
Tiger: 'Goal is to win' not just make Dubai cut
Spieth, Fowler, Rahm highlight WMPO featured groups
Woods on swing: About pain level, not looks
Return to principles: Tiger Woods' swing changes

Trending

Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Rahm's rise no shock to Mickelson brothers
Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'
Wind moves Lincicome's ball on 17
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Breed's Quick Fix: Coat hanger drill for distance
Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
Video: Torrey 'streaker' eludes security, jumps in lake
Fan to caddie for Garcia after asking for 206 days
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.