Video: Toddler's adorable reaction to Rahm's win

John Rahm got his first PGA Tour victory in style, closing out a back-nine 30 at Torrey Pines last week with a ridiculous 60-footer for eagle on the 18th hole.

Rahm, 22, was understandably fired up after watching his ball find the bottom of the hole ... almost as fired up as this adorable toddler, who caught Rahm's eye on Twitter:

This is AWESOME. This kid's reaction was almost the same as mine. No joke! @PGATOUR https://t.co/ZpQ8CpJGI1 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@littleJRmaza) January 31, 2017

@littleJRmaza my son was pretty excited with your win. Check it out pic.twitter.com/PAzq5u4lHq — Marshall Jex (@mjex44) January 31, 2017

If you haven't seen the original putt, it was a sight to behold: