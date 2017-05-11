Grill Room

Watch: Shoeless, smoking Daly sings after putt

By

Jason Crook
May 11, 2017, 3:05 pm

RSS

John Daly is on top of the world after winning a Tour-related event for the first time since 2004, and the party hasn't stopped since last week's PGA Tour Champions victory at the Insperity Invitational.

While attending the Dallas Cowboys annual charity golf outing, Daly, who was playing shoeless (obviously) sank a little left-to-right bender with a cigarette in his mouth, and celebrated by breaking into song while his buddy played the guitar.

Of course, that wasn't the only concert the two-time major champion put on during the tournament.

He also sang a rendition of George Straight's "All My Ex's Live in Texas" with Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

h/t to @MikeLeslieWFAA

Article Tags: 

John Daly

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
THE PLAYERS Championship
No practice round, no problem for Phil (70)
Day pleased with 70 despite late stumble
Top Photos: May 11, 2017
Garcia receives hero's welcome at The Players

Trending

Day after signing Rory, Adidas sells TaylorMade Golf
Watch: Hahn's caddie throws ball onto 17th green
Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Watch: Bubba gets slimed ahead of Players
Spieth nearly aces the new par-4 12th at Sawgrass
Watch: Fowler aces par-3 17th in practice round
FedEx extends cup sponsorship; changes expected
Rory signs with TaylorMade, using clubs and ball
McIlroy unveils (some of the) details of his wedding
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.