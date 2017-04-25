Watch: Zurich partners play 'The Newlywed Game'

With this year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans a two-man team event for the first time, golf fans will be treated to some interesting interactions between players they don't normally get to see on a weekly basis.

Whether they're good friends, brothers, or guys who barely know each other, they're going to have to figure out how to work together in order to get in the mix.

But before things get serious, the PGA Tour sat down a few of the teams to have some fun, by playing a condensed version of "The Newlywed Game."

If the results of the game are any indication, we should be in for some ride this week in New Orleans.