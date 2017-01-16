Grill Room

Win doesn't stop JT from poking fun at Spieth's bro

By

Grill Room Team
January 16, 2017, 12:15 pm

RSS

Justin Thomas apparently didn't have enough on his mind winning in Hawaii for the second consecutive week, because he took some time out of his busy Sunday to pop in to Steven Spieth's Instagram comments, and leave a fantastic, inspirational quote from Ricky Bobby.

Jordan Spieth's brother, Steven, is a senior forward at Brown University. He posted a photo of a recent on-court interview to Instagram, and Thomas took it from there, winning the non-existent caption contest in runaway fashion.

This isn't the first time Justin Thomas has left an A+ Instagram comment, and it certainly won't be the last.

h/t to Golf Digest

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Steven Spieth

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Thomas relentless; 59 fatigue
Justin Thomas
JT's 'terrible' week has happy ending
Randall's Rant: Passing on Couples a loss for us all
McIlroy to undergo MRI; Abu Dhabi status uncertain
Thomas wins Sony with PGA Tour-record score

Trending

Thomas wins Sony with PGA Tour-record score
JT's 'terrible' week has happy ending
DJ, Paulina make new music video on ski vacation
McIlroy to undergo MRI; Abu Dhabi status uncertain
Mickelson 'hopeful' to play CareerBuilder Challenge
McIlroy will get MRI scan for ailing back
Austin unknowingly fires 59 to open Diamond Resorts
Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open
Watch: McIlroy holes out on one par 4, drives another
Spieth's putting tweak works wonders
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.