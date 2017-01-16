Win doesn't stop JT from poking fun at Spieth's bro

Justin Thomas apparently didn't have enough on his mind winning in Hawaii for the second consecutive week, because he took some time out of his busy Sunday to pop in to Steven Spieth's Instagram comments, and leave a fantastic, inspirational quote from Ricky Bobby.

Jordan Spieth's brother, Steven, is a senior forward at Brown University. He posted a photo of a recent on-court interview to Instagram, and Thomas took it from there, winning the non-existent caption contest in runaway fashion.

This isn't the first time Justin Thomas has left an A+ Instagram comment, and it certainly won't be the last.

