You can play golf with Phil for a cool $250K

October 17, 2017, 11:30 am

If you want to play golf with Phil Mickelson but aren't a professional golfer who could possibly get paired up with him at a PGA Tour event, here's your big chance.

A round of golf with the 47-year-old is on the auction block at Charitybuzz.com, where, you guessed it, proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

The round of golf for three buddies and Mickelson at the five-time major champ's home course in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., opened at $50,000 and has since gone up to $88,000. However, with 15 days left to bid (auction ends Nov. 1), the reserve price has not yet been met and the outing's estimated value stands at $250,000.

The auction is benifitting Operation Healing Forces, which according to their website is an organization that "serves the needs of our active-duty and recent-veteran wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Forces (SOF) and their spouses by starting or continuing the process of mentally, physically and emotionally healing in preparation to return to the fight or transition successfully into civilian life."

A couple of other interesting notes to point out: While the cost of the meal on the day of the round is included in the price, travel and accommodations are not; and additional credit card authorization is required for all bidders, which makes sense, considering we're talking a quarter of a million dollars here.

