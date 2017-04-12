Feherty Returns on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET with Two-Time Major Champ Mark O'Meara

VIDEO: O’Meara on His Role in Tiger Woods, Hank Haney Relationship
World Golf Hall of Fame member Mark O’Meara will visit with David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® – premiering Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
Filmed at O’Meara’s home in Park City, Utah, the two-time major champion and Emmy-nominated television personality take advantage of wintry conditions to embark on a snow mobile excursion, while also discussing several topics over the course of the interview, including:
- O’Meara’s career-defining season in 1998, winning both the Masters and The Open largely “out of nowhere” at the age of 41
- A surprising exchange with Hale Irwin while grouped together at the 1979 U.S. Open thanks to O’Meara’s exemption into the field as the U.S. Amateur champion
- How he was able to win the Masters despite having no confidence with his putter throughout the course of the week, and a subsequent memorable exchange with Tiger Woods in Butler Cabin when Woods slipped the green jacket on O’Meara
- Why captain Arnold Palmer singled him out in front of the entire team at the 1996 Presidents Cup, and how he answered with a perfect 5-0 record during the competition
- Looking ahead to the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale – site of his win in 1998 – and how it will likely be his last time competing in the event
- An uncharacteristic golf lesson he received from Ben Hogan
Upcoming guests on Feherty this season include Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey (Monday, April 24) and All-Star point guard for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry (Monday, May 15). Scheduled airdates for upcoming Feherty episodes – premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET – include:
Monday, April 24 Matthew McConaughey
Monday, May 1 Nancy Lopez
Monday, May 8 Hale Irwin
Monday, May 15 Stephen Curry
Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.