Feherty Returns on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET with Two-Time Major Champ Mark O'Meara

VIDEO: O’Meara on His Role in Tiger Woods, Hank Haney Relationship

World Golf Hall of Fame member Mark O’Meara will visit with David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® – premiering Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Filmed at O’Meara’s home in Park City, Utah, the two-time major champion and Emmy-nominated television personality take advantage of wintry conditions to embark on a snow mobile excursion, while also discussing several topics over the course of the interview, including:

O’Meara’s career-defining season in 1998, winning both the Masters and The Open largely “out of nowhere” at the age of 41

A surprising exchange with Hale Irwin while grouped together at the 1979 U.S. Open thanks to O’Meara’s exemption into the field as the U.S. Amateur champion

How he was able to win the Masters despite having no confidence with his putter throughout the course of the week, and a subsequent memorable exchange with Tiger Woods in Butler Cabin when Woods slipped the green jacket on O’Meara

Why captain Arnold Palmer singled him out in front of the entire team at the 1996 Presidents Cup, and how he answered with a perfect 5-0 record during the competition

Looking ahead to the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale – site of his win in 1998 – and how it will likely be his last time competing in the event

An uncharacteristic golf lesson he received from Ben Hogan

Upcoming guests on Feherty this season include Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey (Monday, April 24) and All-Star point guard for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry (Monday, May 15). Scheduled airdates for upcoming Feherty episodes – premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET – include:

Monday, April 24 Matthew McConaughey

Monday, May 1 Nancy Lopez

Monday, May 8 Hale Irwin

Monday, May 15 Stephen Curry

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.