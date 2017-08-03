Nordqvist, fighting through mono, opens with 68

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Anna Nordqvist did more than survive playing the Ricoh Women’s British Open Thursday with glandular fever.

She got herself in contention.

Nordqvist opened with a 4-under-par 68.

The illness, also known as mononucleosis, hit her hard at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied for 33rd. She was directed to spend 14 days in bed rest before heading to this week’s Women’s British Open. She hasn’t played since the U.S. Women’s Open three weeks ago.

“I'm a little exhausted right now, but today has been a pretty good day,” Nordqvist said. “I had a rough day yesterday, so I didn't do much practice, didn't play, but it was amazing how well I was hitting the ball today.”

Nordqvist intended to play the Ladies Scottish Open last week but withdrew because of the illness. She said antibiotics have had no effect on her, that her doctor says bed rest is the important prescription. She doesn’t know how long the malady will be with her as the affliction varies.

Because of her withdrawal last week, the Swedish Nordqvist wasn’t able to meet the minimum number of Ladies European Tour starts required to make the European Solheim Cup team on points or via the world rankings. She can only make it as a captain’s pick now, but she should be a lock for that as the Euros’ highest ranked player in the world at No. 12. Europe meets the United States in two weeks in Des Moines, Iowa.

“My main concern is just getting healthy because I don't want to let down my team,” Nordqvist said. “It would be devastating not being able to play. Hopefully, we'll take it day by day and get as much rest as possible. I obviously want to be playing matches and get on the team, but right now my main concern is just getting healthy.”