Hossler shares lead at Quicken; Tiger four back

By Doug FergusonJune 30, 2018, 1:27 am

POTOMAC, Md. – Beau Hossler has been hanging around the lead on the weekend in search of his first PGA Tour victory, and he gets another chance at the Quicken Loans National.

So does Tiger Woods.

Hossler, the 23-year-old in his first full year on the tour, birdied four of his last five holes and finished with a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 for a 4-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Ryan Armour and Brian Gay.

Armour (65) and Gay (64) each made short birdies on the par-3 ninth hole to finish their rounds and tie for lead.

Woods finished a steamy morning on the TPC Potomac at Avenel with two pars that felt just as big. On a day in which he made seven birdies - all but two of them from 15 feet or longer - Woods didn't let a good round go to waste at the end. He saved par from the bunker on the eighth and ninths holes for a 65. That matched his low score of the year and left him four shots behind, the closest he has been going into the weekend since he was two shots back at the Valspar Championship.

''I'm not that far back,'' Woods said. ''The scores aren't going to be that low and it's going to be a tough weekend. It will be over 100 degrees and it will be a long weekend mentally and physically. I'm in a good position now.''

Hossler has at least a share of the 36-hole lead for the third time this year, and he had a close call in the Houston Open, losing in a playoff to Ian Poulter. He has shot in the 60s in 21 of his last 38 rounds.

''I've had a lot of really good rounds. Unfortunately, I've had some kind of high ones that are uncharacteristic for me,'' Hossler said. ''I think that was six in a row in the 60s, so I'm feeling good. I'm getting it in play nicely off the tee and I'm rolling the putter really well, so that obviously helps.''

They were at 9-under 131, one shot ahead of Francesco Molinari (65) and Billy Horschel (68). Molinari, who is playing the Quicken Loans National and John Deere Classic with hopes of boosting his FedEx Cup standing, hit all 18 greens in regulation.

Woods was among 20 players separated by four shots going into the weekend that is expected to be hot as ever along the Potomac River.

The course rated the fourth-toughest on the PGA Tour schedule last year behind only three majors, though the greens have remained mostly receptive even under a blistering sun on Friday.

''I think the course changed a little bit at the end of the day,'' Horschel said after finishing in the afternoon. ''I think the course will be a little bit firm, a little bit faster, but I don't think it's going to be anywhere what it was last year, so I think you can still go out there and score. We're going to try to put two more rounds in the 60s, see where it puts us for Sunday.''

Hossler had a 66 on Sunday at the Travelers Championship to tie for second behind Bubba Watson. He began his big finish by driving just through the green on the reachable 14th for a simple up-and-down birdie, stuffed his approach to 3 feet on the next hole, and then took on the water to the right of the green on the par-3 17th and hit that to 6 feet for birdie.

Gay started on the back nine and opened with five birdies in eight holes before his momentum slowed. Armour, playing in the same group, had only one birdie in 10 holes until he finished with four birdies on the front nine.

''Brian got off to such a hot start, you were just trying to keep up,'' Armour said. ''You were just trying not to fall too far behind him, and if you do that, you probably were up near the lead.''

Rickie Fowler, the only player from the top 10 in the world playing this week, shot a 66 and was in the group five shots behind.

Woods didn't make a putt over 8 feet in the opening round. He started Friday with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th, and after a bogey from the hazard on the next hole, followed that with an 18-foot birdie putt. His biggest shot was chipping in from 80 feet on the 18th for birdie as he made the turn. His favorite shot was a 3-wood he hammered from 282 yards onto the green at the par-5 second hole for a two-putt birdie.

It added to a 65 and a realistic chance going into the weekend.

''I think I'm not that far away from putting it together where I can win,'' Woods said.

Ryu, Henderson, S.H. Park tied at Women's PGA

By Associated PressJune 30, 2018, 1:38 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Lydia Ko surged into contention at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, shooting a 6-under 66 in the second round to move two strokes off the lead Friday.

The 21-year-old New Zealander shook off an opened 74 at Kemper Lakes to reach 4 under and give herself a shot to win her third major.

First-round leader Sung Hyun Park (72), 2016 winner Brooke Henderson (71) and So Yeon Ryu (69) were tied for the lead at 6-under 138.

Carlota Ciganda (69) was one stroke back, with Ko, Moriya Jutanugarn (72) and Annie Park (69) at 4 under in the third of the LPGA Tour's five majors.

Michelle Wie (74) was 1 over. Top-ranked Inbee Park (76) missed the cut at 5 over 149.

Ko got a confidence boost when she won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Lake Merced near San Francisco in late April. The victory was her 15th on the tour and first in nearly two years for the former top-ranked player.

She finished third at the Meijer LPGA two weeks ago and tied for ninth last week in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Her opening 74 left her simply hoping to make the cut. But now, she has a chance win another major to go with the 2015 Evian Championship and 2016 ANA Inspiration.

''I think I had a bit of confidence coming into this week because of the two top-10 finishes these couple weeks, and I felt like I was driving it pretty good and rolling it good,'' Ko said. ''And I was able to do one of the two things (Thursday) and one of the two today, so hopefully I'll be able to put it a bit more together over the weekend. But I think confidence is a huge thing for me, where the swing itself is not too different.

''If I'm out there playing with confidence, I'm just able to execute the shots a little better.''

She seemed pretty comfortable on a day when the temperature hit the low 90s. The scorching heat combined with a breeze to help dry a course hit hard by rain this week.

It made for faster greens, which certainly didn't hurt Ko's short game.

She started the round on a strong note with birdies on four of the first nine holes and three in a row on the back, starting with a 20-foot putt on the par-5 11th. She followed that with a neat one on the par-4 No. 12, when her shot from the rough bounced off the stick and into the cup.

''I think those four birdies in the front nine today helped with the confidence,'' she said. ''You want to be playing the best you can, but I tried to think small and not get too ahead of myself.''

Ryu, the 2011 U.S. Women's Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration champion, did her best to keep up, playing in a group with Ko.

''Lydia made everything, so she just made everything (look) easier,'' she said. ''So I was like, 'Well, if she can do that, maybe I should do that, and then I started to make birdies on the back nine.'''

Ryu finished with birdies on three of the final five holes, including a difficult par-3 No. 17 that has water on three sides of a wide and contoured green along with some deep bunkers. Not a bad way to wrap up a round on her 28th birthday.

''It's going be nice and quiet for the celebration,'' said Ryu, planning to spend it with her mom and sister, who recently got a job in Chicago. ''Hopefully, all that happy energy could (carry over) to the golf course for the next two days.''

Ciganda could become first Spaniard to win women’s major

By Randall MellJune 30, 2018, 1:22 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Carlota Ciganda was exhausted after battling to get on the leaderboard late Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Through a National Weather Service “excessive heat warning,” with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s, Ciganda gave herself a chance to win her first major championship.

A 3-under-par 69 left her one shot off the lead going into the weekend.

“I’m tired,” Ciganda said. “I can’t even think. It was so hot, and there’s just so much thinking you have to do on this course. It’s a tough course, and you have to play smart.”

Ciganda, 28, is a two-time LPGA winner in position to make a run at becoming the first Spaniard to win a women’s major.

Kemper Lakes is offering a brutish test in this heat, one that isn’t allowing her to look beyond the shot in front of her.

“Obviously, if a Spanish girl wins any tournament, even a major, it would be unbelievable,” Ciganda said. “I just want to try to keep playing my best, try to follow my strategy, my plan, and see how it goes.”

Ciganda has been knocking on the door in the majors. She finished third at the U.S. Women’s Open a month ago. She tied for fifth at the U.S. Women’s Open last year and tied for fourth at the ANA Inspiration three years ago.

“I think I have a good chance at the majors because you don't have to shoot 20 under,” she said. “If you are between 10- and 15-under, you're able to win one. So, I like these courses, where you have to hit longer shots to greens, where the par-3s are longer. I really like that.”

3-under 69 leaves Kang fuming, but hopeful

By Randall MellJune 30, 2018, 1:12 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Danielle Kang got herself back into contention at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in a crazy round that left her both fuming and hopeful.

Her day was best summed up at No.  4.

She hit her drive in the water and then holed out from 112 yards for birdie.

“I hit it in the water, but I told my caddie, `I hit it pure in the water,’” Kang said. “I wasn’t really upset . . . because I hit it so good.”

That’s how strange her day went.

A day after throwing up some bad waffles in the middle of the round, Kang got herself back into contention to win this championship in back-to-back years, but her 3-under-par 69 could have been so much better.

She missed two putts inside 3 feet.

She was rolling early, 5 under for the round, just two shots off the lead, before “hitting a wall” in the heat and making bogeys at two of her last three holes.

She was steaming as she marched to scoring, four shots off the lead.

“I was just really unhappy about the finish,” she said.

But hopeful.

“At the end of the day, I have 36 more holes,” Kang said. “It’s a major. No one is going to take it that low, and scores seem pretty steady, so shooting under par and shooting in the 60s is always good.”

Rahm, Thomas chasing Kinhult at French Open

By Associated PressJune 30, 2018, 12:05 am

PARIS – Marcus Kinhult of Sweden carded a 6-under 65 to seize a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the French Open on Friday.

Kinhult, who started his campaign on Thursday with four straight bogeys, produced an eagle, six birdies and two dropped strokes in the second round to finish with a 6-under total of 136, two clear of England's Chris Wood (68).

''It's a position I have never been in before so we'll see,'' the 21-year-old Kinhult said. He is playing in only his 31st European Tour event.

Jon Rahm of Spain (69) and overnight leader Bradley Dredge of Wales (72), who ended his round with two bogeys, were joint third on 139.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas was on 140 along with fellow American Julian Suri, Gregory Havret of France and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood missed the cut on 5-over 147 at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September.

