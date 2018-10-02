Getty Images

Notes: Leaderboards missing from Ryder Cup

By Doug FergusonOctober 2, 2018, 11:04 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The Americans needed to overcome a four-point deficit on the final day of the Ryder Cup and got off to a reasonable start, enough that U.S. captain Jim Furyk had a flicker of hope.

Justin Thomas won on the 18th hole. Brooks Koepka halved his match. They were ahead comfortably in two matches, and two others were tight - Dustin Johnson was 1 up through 11 holes, and Tiger Woods was all square in his match through 12 holes.

The idea was to fill the leaderboard with American red to create momentum for one side, perhaps a little panic in the other.

Except there were no leaderboards at Le Golf National.

So even if the Americans had taken leads in earlier matches, there was no way of seeing the status of the other matches unless the video boards happened to show the leaderboard on the screen.

It was an unusual sight across a magnificent stage for the Ryder Cup - video of matches, but no sense of how the matches were going.

That wasn't the case at Hazeltine in 2016, and it won't be the case at Whistling Straits in 2020.

''We've always had leaderboards. We think it's an integral part of the Ryder Cup,'' said Kerry Haigh, the chief championships officer for the PGA of America. ''We have a lot of spectators, players and people watching who want to know the status of players throughout the day for each session. All Ryder Cups I've been involved in have had video boards and leaderboards, and I would anticipate something similar.''

On the first day, a leaderboard ran down the side of the broadcast on the video board. But that shrunk the size of the board, and fans across the course were watching from far away. By the weekend, that was gone.

The video boards provided one other oddity of these matches.

While they provided a great service to the fans by showing moments from other matches, the broadcast never ended. It was not unusual to hear a burst of cheering from what was shown on the video board as players on both teams were getting ready to hit.

Players often will look over at the next green before hitting their shot to make sure another shot isn't being played, which could lead to cheering. In this case, players on occasion were having to look at video boards to see what was going on, or what was about to happen.

''We've been very conscious of that,'' Haigh said. ''Our policy has been to switch off a board, wherever that board may be and show a leaderboard or a logo, but something that isn't changing. This time, for the first time, they kept the board going no matter who was on the green. It was interesting.''

Cheers could have come from anywhere around Le Golf National even without the video boards because of the nature of the layout, particularly the 15th, 16th and 18th greens being so close to one another.

LEHMAN FUTURE: Johnny Miller isn't sure how much longer he will be in the broadcast booth for NBC Sports. Among those who might be interested is Tom Lehman.

Lehman has made a few appearances in the booth the last few years, ''enough to know it's not as easy as it looks,'' he said. That includes the Dell Match Play in Texas, the Phoenix Open where he lives, the Houston Open for one day and the British Open.

''I do like it,'' he said. ''I think if the right situation popped up, absolutely I'd take advantage of it,'' he said. ''If something came of it, I think it would be a nice transition for the next stage of my life. Part of the reason is it does keep you connected to the tour and the younger players.''

CHAMBERS GREENS: Chambers Bay, where Jordan Spieth won the U.S. Open in 2015 on fescue greens on the brink of dying because of the weather, is getting new putting surfaces.

The course outside Tacoma, Washington, closed Monday for at least the next five months while the fine fescue on the greens are replaced with perennial Poa annua. The change was intended to improve playing conditions for everyday play and to ensure a good test for USGA events.

Chambers Bay, which also hosted the 2010 U.S. Amateur, will have the U.S. Amateur Four-ball in 2021.

Turf issues surfaced on three greens - Nos. 7, 10 and 13 - in early 2017, and the public course decided to re-sod those surfaces with local Poa. Results prompted conversations among the course management group, county officials and the USGA about doing the same to the other greens.

''We acknowledge the foresight and initiative of everyone at Chambers Bay for undertaking this work,'' said John Bodenhammer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships.

The course is expected to reopen in March.

Still to be determined is whether the USGA decided to take its premier championship - the U.S. Open - back to Chambers Bay. The U.S. Open is booked through 2027, with four of those sites of the West Coast (Pebble Beach twice, Los Angeles Country Club and Torrey Pines).

DIVOTS: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau failed to win a match at the Ryder Cup. The last time the Americans had three players not contribute a point was in 1957 at Lindrick Golf Club in England, when Ed Furgol, Lionel Hebert and Art Wall each went 0-1. That was when the Ryder Cup featured 12 matches, not 28. ... Sky Sports remains the home of European Tour golf through 2022 under an extension of their partnership. The agreement gives Sky at least two more Ryder Cup matches in Wisconsin (2020) and Italy (2022). ... Brooks Koepka is playing the Dunhill Links Championship this week with his caddie, Ricky Elliott of Northern Ireland.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Three of the last five Ryder Cup victories for Europe have been by at least seven points. The only other margin that large was by the U.S. team in 1981.

FINAL WORD: ''This means a lot to me. I have passed some of my heroes today - and Nick Faldo.'' - Sergio Garcia, after setting the Ryder Cup record for most career points.

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Tom Lehman, Sergio Garcia

Physical challenges for U.S. Crown team

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 1:56 am

INCHEON, South Korea – They’re the defending champs.

They’re the No. 2 seed behind the favored South Koreans.

The Americans are also a bit beaten up arriving this week for the UL International Crown.

Michelle Wie, 28, is playing for the first time in two months with lingering effects of a right hand injury, with a brand new swing designed to alleviate the stress on her hands and arthritic wrists.

Lexi Thompson, 23, hasn’t been herself all summer, having missed the cut in two of her last three starts after skipping the Women’s British Open to take a month-long mental break to sort out some personal challenges.

Jessica Korda, 25, is nursing a pair of sore wrists since playing on the hard surface at Royal Lytham & St. Annes during the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August. She aggravated her right wrist again hitting a couple shots out of divots on one of the many slopes at Evian Golf Resort in the Evian Championship last month, but she says it’s nothing serious enough to slow her down this week.

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Cristie Kerr, the 40-year-old veteran, may be arriving in the best overall condition of the American team, but she hasn't been satisfied with her play this season. She also missed the cut at the Evian Championship in her last start and has just two top 10s this year after winning three times around the world last year.

“My attitude is that it doesn’t matter how I’m playing going into these things,” Kerr said. “I’m going to give it my absolute all no matter how much it may exhaust me.

Korda says attitude is key in mustering grit near the end of a long year, and there’s plenty of motivation to dig deep this week.

“You’re playing for something bigger than yourself this week,” Korda said. “You’re playing for your country, for your teammates.”

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown

Watch: The video that inspired Team Europe

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 9:44 pm

The video the European Ryder Cup team watched on Thursday night before the competition began on Friday promises to "give you chills." It features former captains Brian Huggett and Sam Torrance, as well as a hugely emotional segment with Jose Maria Olazabal. Of course we can't say for sure that it was responsible for the Europeans' 17 1/2-to-10 1/2 victory, but it certainly didn't hurt. Have a look:

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

WOMEN’S GOLF TAKES CENTER STAGE IN PRIMETIME WITH THE UL INTERNATIONAL CROWN

By Golf Channel Public RelationsOctober 2, 2018, 8:32 pm

Thirty-Two Players Representing Eight Countries to Determine Best Women’s Golf Nation Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 3-6, Live in Primetime on Golf Channel

 

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 1, 2018) –Women’s golf will take center stage this week in primetime with the UL International Crown biennial match play competition, featuring 32 players representing eight countries battling to be crowned the best women’s golf nation. Golf Channel will air 25 hours of live coverage in primetime Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 3-6, from Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, home to the 2015 Presidents Cup.

“This past weekend at the Ryder Cup, the sports world saw the intensity of match-play and what it means to represent your team and country in global golf competition,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive producer. “This week in South Korea the world’s best female players will get the same chance at the UL International Crown, airing in primetime. We can’t wait to watch match-play again at the highest level.”

EIGHT COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: The UL International Crown, last contested in 2016 at the Merit Club outside of Chicago with the United States claiming the Crown, will feature eight countries competing in four days of head-to-head competition: Australia, Chinese Taipei, England, Japan, Republic of Korea, Sweden, Thailand and the United States. Four players will represent each country in the competition, who qualified based on the Rolex Women’s Rankings at the conclusion of the 2018 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

TEAMS AND PLAYERS:

No. 1 Republic of Korea – Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, In-Kyung Kim, In Gee Chun
No. 2 United States – Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Cristie Kerr, Michelle Wie
No. 3 Japan – Nasa Hataoka, Misuzu Narita, Mamiko Higa, Ayako Uehara
No. 4 England – Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Bronte Law
No. 5 Australia – Minjee Lee, Katherine Kirk, Sarah Jane Smith, Su Oh
No. 6 Thailand – Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong
No. 7 Sweden – Anna Nordqvist, Pernilla Lindberg, Madelene Sagstrom, Caroline Hedwall
No. 8 Chinese Taipei – Teresa Lu, Wei-Ling Hsu, Phoebe Yao, Candie Kung

 

The eight countries are split into two pools and will compete in three days of four-ball matches with the top two countries from each pool and one wild card country advancing to a final day of singles matches.

25 HOURS LIVE IN PRIMETIME: Golf Channel will dedicate 25 hours of live, primetime coverage of the matches, from the first tee-shot to the final putt, Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 3-6. Live television coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, followed by 9 p.m. ET Thursday-Saturday. Tom Abbott and Karen Stupples will rotate with Peter Donegan and Kate Burton in anchoring coverage from the broadcast booth. Alison Whitaker will be a tower announcer, with Kay Cockerill, Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet reporting from the course. Lisa Cornwell will conduct interviews and report for Golf Central.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND DIGITAL COVERAGE: The UL International Crown will be streamed live on Golf Channel Digital, and the Golf Channel app. Streaming coverage will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday – featuring one hour of bonus coverage Thursday and Friday prior to television coverage – and starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. Golf Channel Digital also will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the UL International Crown with columns and daily blogs, led by GolfChannel.com senior writer Randall Mell.

Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram– also will provide expanded social media coverage, with social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin contributing on-site throughout the week in South Korea.

UL International Crown Airtimes (all times Eastern)

Wednesday,   Oct. 3

Day 1 -   Four-ball Matches

8 p.m.-3   a.m.

Thursday,   Oct. 4

Day 2 -   Four-ball Matches

9 p.m.-3   a.m.

Friday,   Oct. 5

Day 3 -   Four-ball Matches

9 p.m.-3   a.m.

Saturday,   Oct. 6

Day 4 -   Singles Matches

9 p.m.-3   a.m.

 

-NBC Sports Group-

Safeway Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 8:25 pm

The 2018-19 PGA Tour season kicks off this week at the Safeway Open. Here's the key info for this week's event in Napa.

Golf course: The North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa was opened in 1955 and designed by Ben Harmon and John Dawson. It was redesigned by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1967 and Johnny Miller in 2011. The course will play as a par 72 at 7,166 yards.

Purse: $6.4 million

TV and live streaming schedule (All times Eastern): Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Golf Channel (live stream)

Defending champion: Last year, Brendan Steele defeated Tony Finau by two strokes to earn his third career PGA Tour win and successfully defend his title. While Steele became the first in tournament history to successfully defend, he joined Johnny Miller in the 1974 and 1975 Kaiser International as players to successfully defend a PGA Tour title at Silverado Resort & Spa.

Notables in the field: Patrick Cantlay, Fred Couples, Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri, Hunter Mahan, Maverick McNealy, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Mark Mulder (a), Joaquin Niemann, Sam Saunders, Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele, Peter Uihlein, Danny Willett.

Key stats:

• Brendan Steele has won this tournament each of last two years

• Last to win same PGA Tour event three straight years: Steve Stricker at John Deere (2009-11)

• Phil Mickelson has recorded a top-10 each of previous two years in this tournament

• He has eight consecutive rounds under par in this tournament (26 under in that span)

• Joaquin Niemann had four top-10 finishes in 13 PGA Tour starts last season

• He hit 73 percent greens in regulation last season

• Brandt Snedeker won Wyndham Championship in last event of 2017-18 regular season

• Danny Willett is making his first PGA Tour start in non-major since The Players

• Cameron Champ had an average of 343.1 yards driving last season on Web.com Tour (117 measured drives)

• Mark Mulder, the two-time MLB All-Star, is playing on sponsor’s exemption this week

• All revenue from ticket sales this week go to fire relief efforts in Napa Valley area

(Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele

