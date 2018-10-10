Getty Images

Notes: Thomas wins second straight money title

By Doug FergusonOctober 10, 2018, 12:21 am

Tiger Woods finished off the PGA Tour season by tapping in for par to win the Tour Championship, a moment that ended any doubts that he could win again after four surgeries on his lower back. And then the moment was gone.

Hours later, Woods and 17 other players were headed to France for the all-consuming Ryder Cup. And with barely enough time to digest Europe winning and Patrick Reed pouting, the PGA Tour started up a new season in California.

A few nuggets were lost in the quick transition.

Justin Thomas tied for fifth at the Tour Championship, and that was enough for him to win the PGA Tour money title for the second straight year after earning $8,694,821, beating out Dustin Johnson by $237,469. That was the smallest margin since Matt Kuchar won by $100,855 over Jim Furyk in 2010.

The PGA Tour no longer talks about money in the FedExCup era, though Thomas still wins a trophy. The Arnold Palmer Award is given to the leading money winner. Thomas became the first back-to-back winner of the award since Woods in 2006 and 2007.

Johnson, meanwhile, won the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average (the PGA Tour has the Byron Nelson Award, so Johnson gets two trophies). Johnson won for the second time in three years. The first time, in 2016, he wasn't sure what it was.

Brooks Koepka won PGA Tour player of the year, which was no surprise considering his two major championships. The only time someone won two majors and was not PGA Tour player of the year was in 1990, when Nick Faldo wasn't a PGA Tour member.

For the first time in 10 years, the Tour's three main awards were won by three players - Koepka, Thomas and Johnson. In 2008, Padraig Harrington was the player of the year, Vijay Singh won the money title and Sergio Garcia won the Vardon Trophy.

Singh won the money title by $826,094 over Woods while playing 17 more events. That was the year Woods had season-ending knee surgery in June, so he was ineligible for the Vardon Trophy (Woods played only 20 rounds). Harrington won two majors that year.

As for Woods?

CIMB Classic: Articles, photos and videos

The Tour Championship was his 80th victory, which was well documented even with all the attention on the Ryder Cup. He also improved his record to 44-2 when leading going into the final round on the PGA Tour. Also worth noting is that Woods joined Johnson and Rory McIlroy with his fourth FedEx Cup playoff victory.

The victory also meant Woods has won five tournaments in three decades - Firestone, Torrey Pines, Memorial, Tour Championship and World Golf Championships at Valderrama in 1999, Ireland in 2002, Atlanta in 2003, Harding Park in 2005, England in 2006 and Doral in 2007 and 2013.

Father and son: Bob Tway was 50 when he played his last PGA Championship, making the cut at Hazeltine in 2009 and tying for 56th. He never returned, even though Tway has a lifetime exemption from his 1986 victory at Inverness, where he holed out from a bunker on the 18th hole to beat Greg Norman.

Now it appears he will be heading back, all because he has company - his son.

Kevin Tway's victory in the Safeway Open earned him an exemption to the Masters, but it also gets him into the PGA Championship in May at Bethpage Black.

''Winning the PGA, you're always invited to go back, but I never did,'' Tway said. ''I just did not want to go back kind of ceremoniously. I wanted to go back when Kevin went back. So I'm very, very excited.''

Kevin Tway has played the U.S. Open three times but never the PGA Championship.

Napa time: Phil Mickelson is bullish on the future of the Safeway Open when the shortened PGA Tour schedule takes hold.

''This has really turned into a great tournament the first three years, and I think next year when it has a bit of a break between the FedEx Cup and the start of the season, I think the field here is going to get really strong,'' Mickelson said. ''I think it will be one of the best all year.''

Whether it measures up to perennially strong fields at regular PGA Tour events - Riviera, Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village, for example - remains to be seen.

The PGA Tour season ends on Aug. 25 next year, and there likely will be a break before the Safeway Open. This year, it was two weeks after the Tour Championship and, for Mickelson, the week after the Ryder Cup. It showed in the weak field.

It was the first time since July that the European Tour (Scottish Open, one week before the British Open) had a stronger field than the PGA Tour.

Mickelson at least has shown a change of heart.

It was in February 2015 when Mickelson explained that fall events won't get Ryder Cup points because ''you're giving the bottom half of the tour a three-month head start over ultimately the top guys.'' So maybe a few weeks will make a difference.

It's also worth noting that eight months after Mickelson made those comments, his management company took over the Safeway Open. Mickelson played in Napa the following year - his first fall event in a decade - and has not missed it since then.

Asia swing: The PGA Tour will spend the next three weeks in Asia, which can pay off for those willing to travel.

For players like Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder, it will be their first tournament without a cut in the CIMB Classic. For players like Pat Perez, who won the CIMB Classic last year, it can set him up for the rest of the year. Perez earned 56 percent of his regular-season FedEx Cup points from the CIMB Classic, CJ Cup in South Korea and the World Golf Championships event in Shanghai.

Perez was among 16 players who took part in all three stops in the Asia swing.

Also at stake are world ranking points, especially for those close enough to the top 50 to think about the Masters. The top 50 in the world at the end of the year are invited to Augusta National. Perez is at No. 56 and not yet eligible for the Masters.

Others outside the top 50 going into the Asia swing are Russell Knox (No. 58), Ryan Moore (No. 61), Kevin Chappell (No. 63) and Peter Uihlein (No. 66). All but Knox are playing in Malaysia.

Divots: Thomas Pieters is playing the CIMB Classic on an unrestricted sponsor's exemption. Pieters took PGA Tour membership last year but failed to play the minimum 15 events. He would have to wait a year before joining the PGA Tour. ... Justin Rose will have a chance to return to No. 1 in the world this week at the British Masters, where he is the tournament host at Walton Heath. ... The USGA is increasing the field for the U.S. Junior Amateur from 156 to 264 players starting in 2020 at Hazeltine. The idea is to allow for more exemptions that will attract the best juniors from around the world.

Stat of the week: Pat Perez earned 56 percent of his regular-season FedEx Cup points from three tournaments in the Asia swing, most of that from his victory in Malaysia.

Final word: ''It was nice to start or end the year, however you look at it.'' - Phil Mickelson after his tie for 17th in the Safeway Open, the first PGA Tour event of the new season and his last PGA Tour start of the year.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Trending

Getty Images

POY Koepka reflects on a hectic but happy year

By Doug FergusonOctober 9, 2018, 9:09 pm

Brooks Koepka had two sets of daily reminders for a season that PGA Tour players voted as the best.

One was his annual list of goals that he writes every Jan. 1 during quiet time on the beach, some of them golf specific, some of them about life. He tacks the list in the middle of his closet so he can't miss it when he's getting dressed, packing for a trip or getting his watch and wallet.

''I'm definitely ahead of schedule on certain things,'' Koepka said Tuesday.

No doubt he was referring to winning two majors, which made him the obvious choice as PGA Tour player of the year. His second straight U.S. Open title made him the first back-to-back winner since Curtis Strange in 1988-89. His two-shot victory in the PGA Championship made him only the fifth player in 100 years to win in the same season the two U.S. majors held on different courses.

And he missed on a few goals.

One was to not miss a cut, which ended in Canada with a 77 in the opening round that led to a weekend off. Another was to finish in the top 10 in half of his events.

And then there was one that made him laugh just to say it.

''Stay healthy,'' Koepka said.

His left wrist was bothering him last December in the Bahamas, where he finished last in an 18-man field, 21 shots out of the lead. A month of rest didn't help. He started the new year at Kapalua and finished last in a 34-man field, 37 shots behind.

Photos: Koepka through the years

Only then did he discover a partially torn tendon that kept him out of the Masters during his four months away from golf.

That led to the second reminder.

It was a quote from Kobe Bryant after the Los Angeles Lakers great ruptured his Achilles tendon. Koepka set the quote as wallpaper eight months ago so that he would see it every time he activated his phone.

''It was too long for me to quote it exactly, but it was to wake up every day and find the positive because you were one step closer to being you, and to enjoy the moments of frustration because with each step you get better and better, and to embrace those moments,'' Koepka said.

''I just changed it the other day.''

Koepka leaves this weekend for the start of a new PGA Tour season, even though the year isn't over. He is playing the CJ Cup in South Korea, followed by the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, and then his title defense at the Dunlop Phoenix in Japan the weekend before Thanksgiving.

This was his one week at home, a chance to more clearly view the happy side to the year.

The ballots were sent to PGA Tour players right after the Tour Championship. In the week before the votes were due, Koepka was part of his first losing U.S. team at the Ryder Cup. One of his tee shots during the opening session struck a spectator, causing her to lose sight in her right eye. He was shaken when it happened, and then the following week when he learned the extent of the damage.

''I'm heartbroken,'' he said at St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links Championship.

There also was a report that Koepka and Dustin Johnson, one of his best friends in golf, had to be separated during a skirmish at a Ryder Cup party. Koepka says they didn't fight and that he and Johnson found the report to be ''funny.''

Johnson was at The Bear's Club when Koepka won the Jack Nicklaus Award, and they made a short video poking fun at the fight before Johnson congratulated him on winning player of the year.

''I've got one of these, too,'' Johnson said.

''Well, this bad boy's mine,'' Koepka replied.

Getting another one will be no small feat if Koepka chooses to put that on next year's list.

He is the sixth winner in the last six years, the longest streak since players began voting on the award in 1990. The most recent winners were Justin Thomas, Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Thomas and Johnson won three times and took turns at No. 1. That doesn't trump two majors by a guy who spotted the field some four months.

''So many guys can take over the top spot,'' Koepka said. ''It's probably the best group of guys that I've ever seen, and they keep coming. And you throw Tiger into the mix now. You never know what's going to happen.''

Koepka never saw a year like this coming, at least not the way it started.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2017-18 PGA Tour Player of the Year

Trending

Getty Images

Thomas grouped with Perez, Moore in Malaysia

By Will GrayOctober 9, 2018, 8:41 pm

Among them, they've won this tournament each of the past five years, and this week in Malaysia they'll share a single tee time. Here's a look at some of the marquee, early-round tee times for the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, where defending champ Pat Perez, former world No. 1 Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore headline a 78-man field (all times ET):

8:40 p.m. Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. Thursday: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

Tway is quickly back to work after bagging his first career victory at the Safeway Open on Sunday. He'll play the first two rounds as a PGA Tour winner with Horschel, who finished T-3 or better in each of the three playoff events he played. Rounding out the group will be Kim, who hasn't played since a T-41 finish at the BMW Championship.

8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Thursday: Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Ryan Moore

This is a group that will have plenty of positive memories to share about TPC Kuala Lumpur, as Perez returns to defend the title he won a year ago. Thomas won the two years before that and will be making his first start of the new wraparound season, while Moore went back-to-back in 2013-14 and will hope to improve upon his playoff loss last week in Napa.

9:40 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Thursday: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

Bradley is the only player who won a playoff event in this week's field, and he'll play the first two rounds with two other winners from the 2018 season. Na broke a lengthy victory drought at The Greenbrier in July, while Woodland captured the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February en route to a Tour Championship appearance.

9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. Thursday: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman

Snedeker appeared on cruise control at last week's Safeway Open before a back-nine collapse led to a bittersweet runner-up finish. He'll look to bounce back in Malaysia while playing alongside Casey, making his return to competition after a week to soak up Europe's Ryder Cup win, and Leishman, who finished T-21 at the Tour Championship last month.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, 2018 CIMB Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Massive snake slithers across green in Florida

By Grill Room TeamOctober 9, 2018, 8:19 pm

Whether you're trying to catch one like Jeremy Roenick, are deathly afraid of them like Smylie Kaufman or have just simply had it with them being on your plane like Samuel L. Jackson ... it's easy to see that snakes make for good content.

And thanks to Instagram user Logan Ungerer's recent viral video, we got a look at some massive content slithering across a green at Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course in St. Petersburg, Fla.

No word on what the group scored on this hole, but it's doubtful anyone would question two-putt pars all around considering the circumstances.

Article Tags: Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Youth Olympic Games set to begin in Argentina

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 9, 2018, 6:55 pm

The Youth Olympic Games are set to begin this week, with 64 junior golfers from 33 different countries gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to play for pride and country.

The event is promoted by the International Olympic Committee and features several sports with young athletes between the ages of 15 and 18. The golf field will include 32 men and 32 women, all of whom will compete in both individual and mixed team competitions at The Hurlingham Club in Buenos Aires.

The men will compete against each other Oct. 9-11 in a 54-hole, stroke-play competition, with the women competing against each other at the same time. Once medalists have been determined, the players will take part in the team competition with fourball play on Oct. 13, foursomes play on Oct. 14 and stroke play on Oct. 15 where the scores of both players will count toward a 72-hole total.

Among the notables in the field are Americans Lucy Li and Akshay Bhatia. Li is the highest-ranked woman in the world under age 18 and has played in multiple U.S. Women's Opens, while Bhatia was a runner-up this year at the U.S. Junior Amateur. Among those teeing it up in Buenos Aires, Bhatia is ranked behind only world No. 6 Nicolai Hoejgaard from Denmark.

Li, Bhatia and Hoejgaard are among seven players in the field who also played in the Junior Ryder Cup last month at Le Golf National. Others include Italy's Alessia Nobilio, Sweden's Amanda Linner, Austria's Emma Spitz and Spain's David Puig.

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.