Azinger to replace Miller as lead NBC golf analyst

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 22, 2018, 11:00 am

Major champion and former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger has been named lead golf analyst for NBC Sports beginning in 2019, replacing Johnny Miller, who announced his retirement last week.

Azinger, 58, will assume the role following Miller’s final event, the Jan. 31-Feb. 3 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Azinger’s playing career included 12 PGA Tour victories highlighted by his victory at the 1993 PGA Championship. He has worked since 2005 as an analyst for multiple television outlets, and in 2008 he successfully captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team to its first win in nine years.

Azinger will regularly appear during all four days of tournament coverage on Golf Channel and NBC when on assignment. His first event as lead analyst will be the WGC-Mexico Championship, played Feb. 21-24.

“I have great admiration for both the quality of NBC Sports’ coverage and commitment to great storytelling, as well as the network’s deep commitment to the game I love,” Azinger said. “It is a great honor to cover a tremendous slate of PGA Tour and marquee events, including The Players, The Open, Ryder Cup and Tokyo (2020) Olympics.”

In addition to offering his views from some of the biggest events of the year, Azinger will also contribute to various instructional, documentary and news platforms on Golf Channel. He will retain his current roles broadcasting the Masters for the BBC and the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open for Fox Sports.

Azinger was selected to replace Miller, 71, who last week announced plans to end an iconic career after nearly 30 years in the booth.

“Following Johnny Miller is a tall order,” said Golf Channel executive vice president Molly Solomon. “However, we’re confident in Paul’s ability to serve our viewers with candor and sharp insight, pulling from his decorated professional golf career and extensive broadcast experience.”

Garcia leads as Valderrama Masters extends to Monday

By Will GrayOctober 21, 2021, 3:52 pm

Weather continues to be the enemy at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, where Sergio Garcia remains in front as the tournament heads for a Monday finish.

European Tour officials had already ceded the fact that 72 holes would not be completed this week in Spain, but players were not even able to finish 54 holes before another set of thunderstorms rolled in Sunday afternoon to once again halt play. Garcia remains in front at 10 under, having played seven holes of the third round in even par, while Lee Westwood is alone in second at 7 under.

Officials had previously stated an intention to play at least 54 holes, even if that meant extending the tournament to Monday, given that this is the final chance for many players to earn Race to Dubai points in an effort to secure European Tour cards for 2019. Next week's WGC-HSBC Champions will be the final event of the regular season, followed by a three-event final series.

Full-field scores from the Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Garcia, who won the tournament last year, started the third round with a four-shot lead over Ashley Chesters. He balanced one birdie with one bogey and remains in position for his first worldwide victory since the Asian Tour's Singapore Open in January.

Westwood, who has his son Sam on the bag this week, made the biggest charge up the leaderboard with four birdies over his first eight holes. He'll have 10 holes to go when play resumes at 9:10 a.m. local time Monday as he looks to win for the first time since the 2015 Indonesian Masters.

Shane Lowry and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano are tied for third at 6 under, four shots behind Garcia with 10 holes to play, while Chesters made two double bogeys over his first four holes to drop into a tie for sixth.

CJ Cup purse payout: Koepka gets PAID

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 22, 2018, 11:52 am

Brooks Koepka vaulted to world No. 1 with his victory at the CJ Cup. He also earned a lot of money. Here's how the purse was paid out in South Korea.

1 Brooks Koepka -21 $1,710,000
2 Gary Woodland -17 $1,026,000
T3 Ryan Palmer -15 $551,000
T3 Rafael Cabrera Bello -15 $551,000
T5 Jason Day -12 $361,000
T5 Scott Piercy -12 $361,000
T7 Pat Perez -11 $296,083
T7 Chez Reavie -11 $296,083
T7 Cameron Smith -11 $296,083
T10 Adam Hadwin -10 $228,000
T10 Adam Scott -10 $228,000
T10 J.J. Spaun -10 $228,000
T10 Ian Poulter -10 $228,000
T14 Tyrrell Hatton -9 $164,730
T14 Keith Mitchell -9 $164,730
T14 Brendan Steele -9 $164,730
T14 Ted Potter Jr. -9 $164,730
T18 Marc Leishman -8 $121,600
T18 Beau Hossler -8 $121,600
T18 Alexander Noren -8 $121,600
T18 Hideki Matsuyama -8 $121,600
T18 Paul Casey -8 $121,600
T23 Patton Kizzire -7 $79,895
T23 C.T. Pan -7 $79,895
T23 Danny Willett -7 $79,895
T23 J.B. Holmes -7 $79,895
T23 Si Woo Kim -7 $79,895
T23 Jamie Lovemark -7 $79,895
T29 Joel Dahmen -6 $56,824
T29 Andrew Putnam -6 $56,824
T29 Louis Oosthuizen -6 $56,824
T29 Sung Kang -6 $56,824
T29 Kevin Chappell -6 $56,824
T29 Jimmy Walker -6 $56,824
T29 Ryan Armour -6 $56,824
T36 Joaquin Niemann -5 $42,465
T36 Ernie Els -5 $42,465
T36 Justin Thomas -5 $42,465
T36 Brian Harman -5 $42,465
T36 Brandt Snedeker -5 $42,465
T41 Sung-jae Im -4 $30,970
T41 Dong Seop Maeng -4 $30,970
T41 Brice Garnett -4 $30,970
T41 Rod Pampling -4 $30,970
T41 Graeme McDowell -4 $30,970
T41 Austin Cook -4 $30,970
T41 Byeong Hun An -4 $30,970
T48 Charley Hoffman -3 $22,230
T48 Nick Watney -3 $22,230
T48 Branden Grace -3 $22,230
T48 Xander Schauffele -3 $22,230
T52 Kevin Tway -2 $20,140
T52 Kevin Na -2 $20,140
T52 Brian Stuard -2 $20,140
T55 Emiliano Grillo -1 $19,095
T55 Jason Dufner -1 $19,095
T55 Shubhankar Sharma -1 $19,095
T55 Peter Uihlein -1 $19,095
T55 Tae hee Lee -1 $19,095
T55 James Hahn -1 $19,095
T61 Brian Gay E $18,050
T61 Ryan Moore E $18,050
T61 Kyoung-Hoon Lee E $18,050
T61 Charles Howell III E $18,050
T61 Doyeob Mun E $18,050
66 Kyle Stanley 1 $17,480
T67 Billy Horschel 2 $17,100
T67 Sanghyun Park 2 $17,100
T67 Jason Kokrak 2 $17,100
T70 Charl Schwartzel 4 $16,625
T70 Stewart Cink 4 $16,625
72 Whee Kim 5 $16,340
T73 Abraham Ancer 6 $15,960
T73 Chesson Hadley 6 $15,960
T73 Hyungjoon Lee 6 $15,960
76 Michael Kim 9 $15,580
T77 Hyun-woo Ryu 13 $15,295
T77 Minchel Choi 13 $15,295
Don't expect Azinger to try to be another MIller

By Rex HoggardOctober 22, 2018, 11:40 am

Acting-school teachers call it "using the space," and there are few in golf who can so effortlessly fill a room like Paul Azinger.

The subject is irrelevant. 'Zinger can cover a lot of ground without a lot of prompting, from fishing to leadership management, but it’s not so much his insight and analysis as much as it is his passion.

“My wife told me, ‘You’re good at two things, golf and talking,’” Azinger laughed.

The former lifted Azinger to a dozen PGA Tour victories, including the 1993 PGA Championship, during a playing career that spanned three decades, while the latter has now led him to the pinnacle in golf broadcasting.

Azinger, 58, reluctantly concedes that although he’s technically succeeding Johnny Miller as NBC Sports/Golf Channel’s lead analyst beginning next year, he will never “replace” the legend.

“The reality is I’m not going to fill Johnny Miller’s shoes. I’m just going to be myself. Johnny just said tell it like it is. Those shoes are not to be filled. That’s not my goal,” Azinger said.

Azinger’s body of work in the booth is well established. Where Miller’s analysis has been defined by his blunt and sometimes cutting honesty, Azinger, since he first transitioned to the television world in 2005 – first with ABC Sports and then with ESPN and Fox Sports – has shown a unique ability to effortlessly entertain and inform.

It wasn’t always that way. During a recent interview Azinger interrupted his normal stream of consciousness and admitted that when he arrived at Brevard [Fla.] Community College in the late 1970s his biggest challenge wasn’t playing golf or maintaining a proper grade-point average – it was speaking.

“I dropped out of speech class my first year of college because I was so afraid to do the speech,” he admitted before inserting his own punch line. “Once my voice activation system kicked on, now you can’t shut me up.”

It’s difficult to see it now from a man who is poised to become the game’s foremost conversationalist, but there was a time when one might have described Azinger as an introvert.

Even into his playing days on Tour Azinger was easy and airy around his fellow professionals, but he was never entirely comfortable in a crowd until 1987, which was a breakout year both competitively and personally.

“I was forced to give a speech in 1987; I was PGA player of the year,” said Azinger, who won three times in ’87 and finished runner-up at The Open. “There were 600 people, that was my first speech. There were more people than I wanted to see. I didn’t know what to do. It was awful. I got up and cracked a joke and kept going.”

And he’s been talking ever since.

When Azinger first joined the Tour, he remembers, he got lessons from Byron Nelson and short-game advice from Ben Crenshaw, and he’s competed against every top player from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods.

He once lost a memorable shoot-out to Woods at Nicklaus’ tournament and was there when Tiger introduced himself to the world in 1996 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

“Payne Stewart and I were on the tarmac in Milwaukee and I introduced myself,” he recalled. “I begged (Woods) to stay amateur because I knew he was going to do some damage.”

After retiring from competition in the mid-2000s with a variety of back ailments, Azinger was the original American task force when he led the U.S. team to victory at the ’08 Ryder Cup. He’s watched with keen interest as a new generation has transformed the game over the last decade.

Although 'Zinger’s style promises to be different from Miller’s, players shouldn’t expect kid-glove treatment.

“I see the game of golf as broadly as I ever have. I see all the technology and try to take in the global nature of it,” he said. “I marvel that a guy can hit a golf ball 326 [yards] in the air. They can make a mockery of the hole, but they can make double bogey or triple as well.”

He showed his fiery side at this year’s U.S. Open while he was working for Fox Sports and the conversation turned to backstopping, the controversial practice of players attempting to use an opponent’s golf ball to gain an advantage.

“In our generation, the guy who chipped it up there, we didn’t have to tell him to mark that ball. He went up and marked it and we waited on him to mark it. That’s just how it was,” Azinger said at the time. “It’s not right and we all know it’s not right. Be friendly and all that, but do it correctly.”

No, Azinger has no interest in shying away from difficult subjects, just don’t expect him to go to the “choke” comments as quickly as Miller. That’s not his style.

Where Miller could be a blunt instrument at times, expect Azinger to deliver his assessments, however critical, with a smile and probably a joke.

“I love to talk golf as much as I ever have in my life. I think I would regret it if I didn’t take this opportunity,” Azinger admitted. “To be there live for the big events is an opportunity that not many people get. I watch golf with more of a keen eye than I ever have.”

Azinger was right, there is no replacing Miller, who will call his last event as NBC Sports/Golf Channel’s lead analyst at next year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. 'Zinger will bring his own style to the booth complete with an easy smile, disarming Southern drawl and a unique ability to thoroughly use the space.

