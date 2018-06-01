Getty Images

'Better frame of mind' leads to 66 for Mickelson

By Will GrayJune 1, 2018, 6:44 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – After flirting with the cut line for much of the first two days, Phil Mickelson finally found his focus.

Mickelson got it going early at the Memorial Tournament, playing his opening eight holes Thursday in 4 under. But those gains quickly evaporated as the southpaw stumbled home, playing his subsequent 10 holes in 6 over.

The roller coaster had only one direction in the second round at Muirfield Village, where Mickelson was 7 under across his final 10 holes, including a 30 on his second nine. It added up to a 6-under 66 and vaulted him from a potential early exit to the fringe of contention at 4 under par.

“The challenge for me is I feel like my game and ball-striking are sharp, but I haven’t been sharp with my focus and picking a shot,” Mickelson said. “I haven’t been as committed, I haven’t seen it as clearly. Obviously, the last nine I played I was sharp. But I’ve got to do that every single shot, because out here the penalty is so great for a miss.”

The focus on, well, focus continues a recent trend of citing intangibles for Mickelson, who will turn 48 later this month. He has not played since a missed cut at The Players Championship, where he described a lack of energy following rounds of 79-73. But after taking each of the last two weeks off, he feels rested and ready to tackle a three-week stretch of events that will culminate with his annual quest for the final leg of the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

“I feel like it’s starting to build, meaning the ability to practice longer each day, the ability to stay sharper for more holes throughout the round and more shots throughout the round,” he said. “That’s kind of the goal, obviously, heading into the U.S. Open. But I was declining a while ago. So now it’s starting to go back up.”

Mickelson’s 66 included eight birdies, highlighted by four birdies over his final five holes to move well into red figures. While he made it look easy on one of the Tour’s more demanding layouts, he could only shrug when asked for details on the key to suddenly honing his focus while on the course.

“It didn’t feel much different, other than I just saw it a little clearer and hit a lot more good shots,” Mickelson said. “I was just in a much better frame of mind. If I knew how to do that every time, I would. It’s just that that’s the thing that I’m working on.”

Watch: Tiger holes out for eagle at 11, hits flag at 12

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 1, 2018, 8:13 pm

Tiger Woods was already having himself a good day at the Memorial when he came to the par-5 11th and did this with his third shot.

Woods then stepped to the tee at the par-3 12th, and he fired another laser at the flag.

Lincicome excited to play against the men at Babasol

By Randall MellJune 1, 2018, 8:03 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Brittany Lincicome is hoping to have some fun when she tees it up against the men next month at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

She immediately addressed her motivation for playing when asked about it Friday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

“I was kind of torn,” she said of accepting the invite. “Obviously, I can already hear people saying `You are trying to compare yourself to the men.’ That's not what it is about.

“I think we’ll go into it having fun and try not to put too much pressure on myself ... I'm not trying to compete with the guys or prove anything.”

Tom Murray, the president of Perio, the parent company of Barbasol and Pure Silk, invited Lincicome to accept one of the tournament’s sponsor exemptions. Lincicome represents Pure Silk.

“I love competing with the guys,” Lincicome said. “I feel like I step up my game when I play with them. I play a little harder, try a little harder when I play against them. I always thought it would be cool to try.”

Lincicome is married to Dewald Gouws, a long-drive competitor. They play a lot of golf together. Lincicome, who is nicknamed “Bam Bam,” is one of the LPGA’s longest hitters.

Growing up in Seminole, Lincicome played alongside her two older brothers at a par 3 course, where their father, Tom, taught them. She played the same tees as her brothers. She also played baseball against the boys, instead of softball with the girls.

In high school, Lincicome played on a boys’ golf team, winning the Seminole (Fla.) city high school championship three times.

“All the moms said, `Why is this girl playing? She shouldn’t be playing against the boys,’” Tom said.

So Lincicome knows what she’s up against. She also knows how much fun it could be.

“I'm already nervous,” Lincicome said. “I feel like every time I walk by one of those guys, they are going to look at me like, `Why the heck are you here? What are you doing here?’ Hopefully, they are really nice.”

The Barbasol Championship is played July 19-22, opposite The Open. Lincicome hopes she can help the event get some additional exposure.

“It will be cool,” she said. “Hopefully, a lot of people come out and follow and cheer for me, because I'll need a little extra support that week.”

Pedestrian play at Muirfield annoys Day 'a lot'

By Will GrayJune 1, 2018, 7:15 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jason Day is keenly aware of the fact that his nearby residence and membership at Muirfield Village Golf Club should give him a leg up every time the PGA Tour gathers in his adopted back yard. He’s also aware that, so far, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

“This is my home course, and I think I just sucked on it for a long time,” Day said.

The stats back up the Aussie’s assertion. In nine prior appearances at the Memorial Tournament he has managed only a single top-25 finish, that being a T-15 result last year. But he’s in position to reverse the trend at the halfway point following consecutive rounds of 68 that gave him a share of the clubhouse lead at 8 under.

With wife Ellie a longtime local resident, Day admitted that his annual struggles in a de facto home game “annoy me a lot.”

“I want to play well in front of my family,” Day said. “Family and friends come out, and I want them to be yelling in the crowd when you’re in contention.”

Day’s entourage will have that opportunity this weekend, where he’ll have a chance to play for his third tournament victory of the year. Day has feasted on the front nine at Muirfield Village, making eight birdies without dropping a shot, and has made only three bogeys through the first two rounds.

Day withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am because of a fever, an ailment he later described as “probably more of a man cold” while noting that he lost 10 pounds in two days. But he has barely broken a sweat during the first two rounds, and now could continue a curious trend after winning both the 2015 Northern Trust and the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open following pro-am withdrawals.

Plus, he’ll have a shot at breaking out of a home course slump.

“I know how to play this course, because I played it before a number of times,” Day said. “I haven’t done very well on it, but it just feels a little bit different this year. My game feels a little bit different. My short game’s where it needs to be, and it’s kind of shown over the last two days.”

Spieth misses cut in last event before U.S. Open

By Will GrayJune 1, 2018, 5:57 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jordan Spieth is leaving the Memorial Tournament early for the first time in his career.

A frustrated Spieth never got on track in his sixth appearance at Muirfield Village Golf Club, bogeying his final two holes to post an even-par 72 in the second round. That left him at 3 over for the week and well outside the cut line in his final tournament prep before the U.S. Open.

Spieth declined an interview request following the second round.

The missed cut is his first as an individual since the Valspar Championship in March, and it caps a four-week stretch that was largely underwhelming. Spieth made the cut on the number at The Players Championship en route to a T-41 finish, then failed to crack the top 20 each of the last two weeks while playing near his Dallas home.

Spieth has been open in recent weeks about his struggles on the greens, and he is currently ranked 192nd on Tour in strokes gained: putting. But this week the issues were elsewhere, as Spieth picked up strokes on the greens but ranked outside the top 100 in a 120-man field in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and proximity to the hole.

Spieth will not play next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic and will next tee it up at Shinnecock Hills, where the 2015 U.S. Open champ will vie for a fourth major title.

