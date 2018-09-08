Getty Images

Bryson planning muscle activation tests in Denver

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 8, 2018, 9:27 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Not surprisingly, Bryson DeChambeau has different plans next week than the rest of the Tour Championship field.

He’s headed to Denver to meet with Greg Roskopf of Muscle Activation Techniques.

“I’ll see him twice,” he said after a third-round 64 Saturday at Aronimink. “I’ll have dinner with him. Get a good sleep session in and see how I’m performing in the morning. Do a little weights to see how my body is tolerating the forces properly and get going after that.”

DeChambeau could use some recovery time.

He admitted that he’s “very tired” after winning back-to-back playoff events. Earlier this week, he expressed optimism that he’d be able to power through the week and post another high finish, but when he finished his round he was tied for 26th.

“It takes a lot longer for your body to recover,” he said. “There’s not some magical pill that you can take to recover. There’s just sleep. Naturally, it’s very difficult to get your vitals back up to 100 percent.”

DeChambeau didn’t even need to play in the BMW, but he teed it up anyway. After winning both playoff events, he’s guaranteed to be the top seed at the Tour Championship, ensuring that he has the best opportunity to capture the $10 million, season-long prize.

He said he kept his commitment for a few reasons: Not showing up would have been a “buzzkill” for tournament organizers; he’s playing for money and world-ranking points, since his goal is to be top 5 by the end of the year; and he wanted to test his endurance.

“I wanted to know what happens to me with my swing and game in the conditions I am and how tired I am,” he said. “I’ve learned that I can do it, but my legs are tired. I can feel it.”   

TT Postscript: Can a bogey-free 66 be disappointing?

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 8, 2018, 10:20 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods shot something like a 1-under 66 Saturday at Aronimink. Don’t worry I’ll explain in a minute …

• I feel like we’ve said it a lot this year – this week? – but, man, that could have been good. Tiger opened with back-to-back birdies in the third round and looked like he was going to rip apart a thoroughly soaked golf course. Instead, he followed with 11 straight pars, missing five birdie putts inside 12 feet. He circled Nos. 14 and 16 on his way into the clubhouse. Normally, a bogey-free 66 would draw rave reviews. But Saturday’s scoring average ended up at 67.1. And Tiger ended up five off the lead, exactly where he started the day.

• I would have preferred him to make those putts, but this is one of my favorite lines I’ve heard from him all season. He said he hit “probably like at least five or six putts that I thought about stepping in, and maybe I shouldn’t have jinxed it to actually go in the hole.” Does he actually think the things we joke about on Twitter?

• With respect to the putting, he spent a lot of extra time after the round yesterday on the practice green. He’s been doing gate drills all week just trying to make solid contact. You can’t say the guy isn’t grinding and working hard at it. “I was just trying to make sure that I felt comfortable and solid and I was hitting the putts square,” he said. “Spend a little time drilling it so every putt you hit flush.” Now if they would just freakin’ drop.

• So what’s he going to need to do tomorrow? He says he’s thinking 61 or 62, and that he’ll have to take a run at it “tomorrow or Monday.” Yeah, let’s talk about that …

• Aronimink took on 2 ½ inches of rain Friday night and Saturday morning, delaying the third round by 3 ½ hours. Rain is scheduled pretty much every hour for the next two days. These guys are going to attempt to go off at 7 a.m. tomorrow, but anything seems like a possibility. Could be tracking the BMW from Tuesday to Tuesday.

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 3 of the BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 8, 2018, 10:00 pm

Tiger Woods cooled off with an even-par 70 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship after opening with a blistering 62 on Thursday.

But he got back on the birdie train early during the third round at Aronimink, going 2 under on his first two holes after knocking a couple of approach shots close.

Woods had several more looks at birdie on the front nine but couldn't capitalize, settling for seven straight pars to go out in 33.

Tiger's streak of pars lasted until the par-3 14th hole, when he was able to convert a birdie putt from about 12 feet to get to 3 under on the day.

Woods added another birdie on the par-5 16th hole to get in the clubhouse with a 4-under 66 and enters the final round within striking distance of the lead.

Tiger Tracker: BMW Championship

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 8, 2018, 9:45 pm

Tiger Woods made four birdies and no bogeys on Saturday en route to a 4-under 66. We are tracking him at the BMW Championship.

BMW Rd. 4 tee times moved up because of weather

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 8, 2018, 9:36 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – In anticipation of more inclement weather, final-round tee times at the BMW Championship have been moved up more than five hours.

The final round will be played in threesomes and off split tees beginning at 7 a.m. ET, with the last group scheduled to go off at 8:50 a.m. Golf Channel will air the final round, beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Aronimink was soaked by 2 ½ inches of rain on Friday night and Saturday morning, resulting in a delayed start for the 69 players in the field.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 100-percent chance of rain and temperatures around 60 degrees with gusts up to 20 mph. Monday’s forecast calls for rain, too.

PGA Tour officials are making every attempt to finish 72 holes by Sunday night. The BMW marks the end of a three-week stretch of high-pressure golf, and next week is the only off week for players before the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup. The potential for a Monday finish would cut into players’ recovery period.

