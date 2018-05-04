CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite back-to-back bogeys to close his round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sam Burns continues to impress in his limited starts on the PGA Tour and close in on the ultimate goal – full-time status.

Burns, who raced up the leaderboard with an eagle-birdie-birdie run through Nos. 7-9, finished his day tied for seventh place at 3 under par following a second-round 70.

This week’s event is Burns’ eighth Tour start and he needs to earn 80 FedExCup points to secure special temporary status which will allow him to take unlimited sponsor exemptions the rest of the season.

Essentially, he needs a top-9 finish this week at Quail Hollow to secure that status, otherwise he still has two more events, the Fort Worth Invitational and Memorial, to earn special status.

“I’ve played pretty decent so far. I think good golf usually takes care of itself, so hopefully I'll try to play well this week, the next couple days,” Burns said.

Even if Burns doesn’t secure his Tour card through sponsor exemptions, his victory last month on the Web.com Tour will be enough to earn him a spot in the secondary circuit’s finals series and give him another avenue to earn his Tour status.