Canadian Open returning to Hamilton GC in 2019

RBC Canadian Open officials annnounced Wednesday that the tournament will return to Hamilton Golf and Country Club next year. The course will also host Canada's only PGA Tour event in 2023.

Located about an hour outside Toronto in Ancaster, Ontario, Hamilton has hosted the event five times previously, including three times since 2003. The last time it played host was 2012, when Scott Piercy earned the second of his four career victories.

Next year's event will coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the first time the tournament was played at Hamilton.

While no event dates were announced, a report from The Score indicates that the tournament could shift as part of the revamped Tour schedule in 2019. Played recently in late July between The Open and PGA Championship, the report notes that the tournament could pair next year with the Quicken Loans National, which is typically played in late June or early July and next year will relocate to Detroit.

This year's event will be played July 26-29 at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ontario, which is hosting for the fourth straight year and fifth time since 2013. Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas is the tournament's two-time defending champion.