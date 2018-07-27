Brandel Chamblee's Senior Open debut came to an end on Friday when he followed his opening-round 77 with a 75 and missed the cut.
The Golf Channel analyst, 56, failed to make a birdie, instead making three bogeys on the Old Course.
“It was tougher than I thought it would be,” Chamblee said, per Golf Digest. “Yesterday I wasn’t sharp hitting the ball, and I putted atrociously. Today, I was pretty sharp hitting the ball, but I found my way into a couple of pot bunkers. And continued to putt like a buffoon.”
Chamblee had shot a 2-under 69 - making him co-medalist - at Scotscraig Golf Club to qualify for The Senior Open. He had qualified at Scotscraig to make the field for the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews.
On a recent Golf Channel podcast, Chamblee said he hoped to make a return to competition at the Old Course. "My game's pretty good. When I've played, I've played some really good golf," Chamblee said. "I'm looking forward to it for a lot of different reasons. I want to try to get back into competitive golf, and I would love to have another week at St. Andrews."
The Senior Open marked Chamblee's PGA Tour Champions debut. He last played a PGA Tour event in 2008, missing the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.