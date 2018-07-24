Getty Images

Creamer, Pressel could miss Women's British Open

By Randall MellJuly 24, 2018, 7:41 pm

Two of the biggest names in women’s golf may have to go the extra mile to qualify for the Ricoh Women’s British Open next week.

Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel aren’t yet qualified for the Women’s British Open Aug. 2-5 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England, but they are among entries on the field list released this week for the Women’s British Open’s final qualifier at St. Annes Old Links on July 30.

Creamer, 31, and Pressel, 30, are both playing in this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. Creamer is playing on a sponsor exemption. If either wins, she will avoid the qualifier and earn a berth into the Women’s British Open. It’s the only other pathway to Royal  Lytham & St. Annes that is still open to them.

Creamer and Pressel are listed among 120 entries into the Women’s British Open final qualifier. There will be 12 to 14 qualifying spots available.

Creamer is 124th on LPGA money list, Pressel 94th. 

Creamer, a 10-time LPGA winner whose titles include the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, also teed it up in last year’s Women’s British Open final qualifier, successfully advancing on to Kingsbarns, where she ended up tying for 16th. She hasn’t missed a Women’s British Open since turning pro late in 2004.

Pressel was the youngest winner of a major (18) when she won the Kraft Nabisco in 2007. She also hasn’t missed a Women’s British Open since turning pro. She did miss the U.S. Women’s Open last month, the first major she failed to qualify for as a pro.

NBC Sports Posts Most-Watched Final Round at The Open in 18 Years, Since Tiger Woods' Career Grand-Slam Clinching win in 2000 at the Old Course in St Andrews

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 24, 2018, 7:21 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland, (July 24, 2018) – Sunday’s Final Round of The 147TH Open on NBC delivered 6.48 million average viewers (9a-2:07p ET; P2+), which saw Francesco Molinari become the Champion Golfer of the Year with a two-shot victory at Carnoustie Golf Links over a star-studded leaderboard of world-class golfers. This makes The 147TH Open the most-watched Open Championship Final Round in 18 years, since Tiger Woods completed the Career Grand Slam with his win in 2000 at the Old Course in St Andrews (8.56 million average viewers, ABC). The Open becomes the most-watched Final Round for any major championship since 2015 (excluding the Masters) when Jason Day won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits (6.68m) and marks the first year ever that The Open has exceeded the U.S. Open in average viewership for the Final Round.

“In 2016, we made a commitment to our partners at The R&A to help elevate The Open, golf’s original championship, with U.S. sports fans,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports Group. “Therefore, we’re thrilled with this Sunday’s tremendous display of drama from the greatest golfers in the world. This was a great day for golf and congratulations to Francesco Molinari, the Champion Golfer of the Year.”

ADDITIONAL VIEWERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  • Sunday’s Final Round on NBC posted a 4.3 U.S. Household Rating, making it the highest-rated Open Championship in 12 years, since Tiger Woods’ win in 2006 at Royal Liverpool (4.6 U.S. HH Rating, ABC)
  • NBC Sports’ Final Round linear coverage peaked at a 6.0 U.S. Household Rating and 9.36 million average viewers (1:30P-1:45P), the highest Final Round peak at The Open since 2006 (1P-1:15P, 11.1m, ABC).
  • NBC Sports’ Final Round linear coverage delivered 2.20 million average viewers within Person’s 25-54 demo, up 48% vs. 2017 (1.49 million viewers P25-54).
  • NBC Sports’ Total Audience Delivery was 6.57 million average viewers across linear and streaming, the second highest TAD for NBC Sports’ golf coverage since the combined metric’s inception in 2014 (8.8 million, 2016 Olympics, men’s golf 90 min. simulcast). The Open’s 2018 TAD was up 32% vs. 2017, Jordan Spieth’s win at Royal Birkdale.
  • Across four days of coverage, 125 million total minutes streamed (+24% vs. 2017); making The 147TH Open the most-streamed golf event ever for NBC Sports Digital platforms.
  • Sunday’s Final Round saw 33.9 million minutes streamed, +67% vs. 2017, and Streaming Average Minute Audience (90,600) was up 53% vs. 2017.
  • Coverage from Carnoustie last week also saw NBC Sports post three of its four most-streamed days of a golf event ever: No. 1: Round 1 (Thursday, 37.2 million minutes), No. 3: Final Round (Sunday, 33.9 million) and No. 4: Round 2 (Friday, 31.7 million).

ADDITIONAL DIGITAL HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  • Golf Channel Digital: The full week of The Open (Mon-Mon) totaled 6.2 million short-form VOD starts across Golf Channel’s digital platforms, up 187% vs. 2017 and making it the best week ever for short-form VOD starts.
  • Golf Channel Social Media: The Best Open Championship Week Ever with Engagement up 36% and social-native video views up 137%. Innovations like the partnership with Conor Moore, comedian impressionist, as well as other content premiered across social platforms first helped drive these increases.

NBC SPORTS’ PLAYING THROUGH COMMERCIAL BREAK MODEL:

https://twitter.com/GolfChannelPR/status/1021099782469799936

Enhancing both the viewership and commercial experience, NBC Sports’ popular “Playing Through” split-screen commercial format returned for The Open, ensuring viewers don’t miss key stretches of the action during commercial breaks. During NBC Sports’ coverage of The 147TH Open at Carnoustie Golf Links, an additional 181 shots of live golf were shown via “Playing Through.”

NBC SPORTS COVERS ALL 156 GOLFERS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW:

https://twitter.com/GolfChannelPR/status/1020379254226333696

NBC Sports showed all 156 golfers at The 147th Open on Golf Channel, fulfilling the mantra: “If you’re good enough to qualify for The Open, you deserve to be seen on TV.” By the end of the second round, NBC Sports showed at least one golf shot from the entire field at The Open , marking 3 consecutive years.

Source: Linear Television: Nielsen Live+Same Day U.S. HH Rtg; P2+ Avg 000’s; P25-54 000’s. Details available. Digital: Adobe Analytics.

PGA CEO Bevacqua leaving to join NBC Sports

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 24, 2018, 7:00 pm

PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua is leaving the company to become the president of NBC Sports Group, it was announced Tuesday.

Bevacqua, who has been the PGA’s top executive since late 2012, will oversee several aspects of NBC’s business, including programming, marketing, digital, NBC Sports Regional Networks and all of the golf businesses.

“The opportunity to join NBC Sports Group, and the larger company of Comcast NBC Universal, which holds media rights to the world’s biggest events and an incredible assortment of assets, was too good to be true,” Bevacqua said in a release. “I am also deeply grateful to the membership, leadership and staff at the PGA of America.

“Personally and professionally, for me and my family, these have been the best six years of my life. Leading the PGA of America and the 29,000 PGA golf professionals will always mean a great deal to me.”

At the PGA, Bevacqua created the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and inked a 15-year rights deal with NBC Sports that locked up the Ryder Cup, Senior PGA and PGA Professional Championship through 2030. Most recently, in coordination with the PGA Tour, he moved the PGA Championship from its traditional August date to May, beginning next year.

Bevacqua will start at NBC in September and report to chairman Mark Lazarus.

“With the expansion of NBC Sports Group over the last seven years, and our continuing investments in new and existing businesses, adding Pete to our already strong management team will help us organize for future growth,” Lazarus said. “We are thrilled to have someone with his experience and reputation join our organization.”

PGA chief membership officer John Easterbrook has been named the interim CEO while the company looks for Bevacqua’s long-term replacement.

“We are grateful to Pete for his nearly six years of visionary leadership,” PGA president Paul Levy said. “Under Pete’s guidance, we advanced our mission to grow the game and serve our members in many ways. … With the PGA of America well-positioned for continued success, Pete departs with our gratitude and best wishes for continued success in this new chapter at NBC Sports.”

What's in the bag: Barbasol winner Merritt

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 24, 2018, 3:37 pm

Troy Merritt won his second career PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship. Here's a look inside his bag:

Driver: Wilson Staff D300 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ Plus 70 X shaft

Fairway wood:  Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF80 S shaft

Irons: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (2), with KBS C-Taper Prototype Hybrid shaft; Wilson Staff C300 Forged (4), Staff FG Tour V6 Raw (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts

Wedges: Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP (50, 54, 58 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 shafts

Putter: Yes! Mollie

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

What's in the bag: Open winner Molinari

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 24, 2018, 3:24 pm

Francesco Molinari won his first major championship at the 147th Open Championship. Here's a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X shaft

Fairway woods:  TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), with Aldila Xtorsion Green 70X shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P790 UDI (3), TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Bettinardi Dass BB0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

