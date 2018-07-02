Hours after the Quicken Loans National ended, Joel Dahmen took to Twitter to contend that playing partner Sung Kang "cheated" by taking an improper drop on the 10th hole during the final round.

Kang pulled his 247-yard approach on the par-5 into a hazard left of the green, but there was a dispute over where the ball had last crossed the line of the hazard – which would be the point from which Kang could take his penalty drop. Kang contended that the ball had crossed back over land near the green, while Dahmen believed the point the ball last crossed was farther back.

The dispute eventually included a discussion with rules officials and led to a 25-minute delay according to Dahmen, to the point where the next group of Ben Crane and Ryan Palmer played through on No. 10.

With the two players left at an impasse, Kang was eventually allowed to drop near the green and ended up getting up and down to save par. He went on to shoot a bogey-free 64 that moved him into solo third place, earning a check of $482,800 and a spot in The Open later this month.

After logging into social media, Dahmen didn't mince words over his view of the situation:

Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

It was a typical dispute about where or if it crossed the hazzard. It clearly did not cross the hazzard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

GolfChannel.com has reached out to the PGA Tour for further clarification on the incident and subsequent ruling.

Dahmen ended the event in a tie for 23rd after a final-round 71. Following his initial tweet, he was asked why he ultimately signed to attest Kang's scorecard.

"At that point there is nothing I can do," Dahmen wrote. "If I don't sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable."