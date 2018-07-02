Getty Images

Dahmen calls out playing partner: 'Kang cheated'

By Will GrayJuly 2, 2018, 11:41 am

Hours after the Quicken Loans National ended, Joel Dahmen took to Twitter to contend that playing partner Sung Kang "cheated" by taking an improper drop on the 10th hole during the final round.

Kang pulled his 247-yard approach on the par-5 into a hazard left of the green, but there was a dispute over where the ball had last crossed the line of the hazard – which would be the point from which Kang could take his penalty drop. Kang contended that the ball had crossed back over land near the green, while Dahmen believed the point the ball last crossed was farther back.

The dispute eventually included a discussion with rules officials and led to a 25-minute delay according to Dahmen, to the point where the next group of Ben Crane and Ryan Palmer played through on No. 10.

With the two players left at an impasse, Kang was eventually allowed to drop near the green and ended up getting up and down to save par. He went on to shoot a bogey-free 64 that moved him into solo third place, earning a check of $482,800 and a spot in The Open later this month.

After logging into social media, Dahmen didn't mince words over his view of the situation:

GolfChannel.com has reached out to the PGA Tour for further clarification on the incident and subsequent ruling.

Dahmen ended the event in a tie for 23rd after a final-round 71. Following his initial tweet, he was asked why he ultimately signed to attest Kang's scorecard.

"At that point there is nothing I can do," Dahmen wrote. "If I don't sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable."

QLN payout: F. Molinari will not need a loan

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 2, 2018, 11:57 am

Francesco Molinari won his first PGA Tour event at the Quicken Loans National. Here's how the purse was paid out at TPC Potomac at Avenel.

1

Francesco Molinari

$1,278,000.00

2

Ryan Armour

766,800.00

3

Sung Kang

482,800.00

T4

Abraham Ancer

312,400.00

T4

Tiger Woods

312,400.00

T6

Bronson Burgoon

246,725.00

T6

Beau Hossler

246,725.00

T8

Brian Gay

198,800.00

T8

Chesson Hadley

198,800.00

T8

Andrew Landry

198,800.00

T8

Ryan Palmer

198,800.00

12

Rickie Fowler

163,300.00

T13

Ben Crane

133,125.00

T13

Stephan Jaeger

133,125.00

T13

Anirban Lahiri

133,125.00

T13

Marc Leishman

133,125.00

T17

Billy Horschel

96,086.67

T17

Charles Howell III

96,086.67

T17

Dylan Meyer

96,086.67

T17

Joaquin Niemann

96,086.67

T17

Troy Merritt

96,086.66

T17

C.T. Pan

96,086.66

T23

Ryan Blaum

65,320.00

T23

Stewart Cink

65,320.00

T23

Joel Dahmen

65,320.00

T23

Ted Potter, Jr.

65,320.00

T27

Zac Blair

50,410.00

T27

Robert Garrigus

50,410.00

T27

J.T. Poston

50,410.00

T27

Andrew Putnam

50,410.00

T27

J.J. Spaun

50,410.00

T32

Doc Redman

36,841.12

T32

Alex Cejka

36,841.11

T32

Fabián Gómez

36,841.11

T32

Brandon Harkins

36,841.11

T32

Cameron Percy

36,841.11

T32

Ollie Schniederjans

36,841.11

T32

Kyle Stanley

36,841.11

T32

Kevin Streelman

36,841.11

T32

Chris Stroud

36,841.11

T41

Byeong Hun An

24,850.00

T41

Corey Conners

24,850.00

T41

Tyler Duncan

24,850.00

T41

David Hearn

24,850.00

T41

Adam Schenk

24,850.00

T41

Harold Varner III

24,850.00

T41

Johnson Wagner

24,850.00

T48

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

18,062.40

T48

Adam Hadwin

18,062.40

T48

David Lingmerth

18,062.40

T48

Sam Ryder

18,062.40

T48

Ethan Tracy

18,062.40

T53

Jonas Blixt

16,208.29

T53

Martin Flores

16,208.29

T53

Patrick Rodgers

16,208.29

T53

Gary Woodland

16,208.29

T53

Blayne Barber

16,208.28

T53

Derek Fathauer

16,208.28

T53

Seamus Power

16,208.28

T60

Scott Brown

15,407.00

T60

Roberto Díaz

15,407.00

T60

James Hahn

15,407.00

T60

Jimmy Walker

15,407.00

T64

Dominic Bozzelli

14,626.00

T64

Lanto Griffin

14,626.00

T64

John Huh

14,626.00

T64

Tom Lovelady

14,626.00

T64

Kevin Na

14,626.00

T64

Nick Watney

14,626.00

T64

Xinjun Zhang

14,626.00

T71

Doug Ghim

13,987.00

T71

Bill Haas

13,987.00

73

Kevin Tway

13,774.00

74

Jamie Lovemark

13,632.00
Ryu stays positive despite tough playoff loss

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 1:30 am

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu made a couple mistakes she would like back Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but she left reveling in the level of play the course and competition brought out of her.

“I think this is one of the best performances I've ever had in my professional career,” Ryu said.

Ryu took a three-shot lead into the final round in a bid to win her third major championship, but a double bogey with a four-putt at the second hole and another double bogey after pulling her tee shot into the water at the 17th cost her. She was ultimately beaten when Sung Hyun Park made birdie at the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Full-field scores from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Ryu wasn’t beating herself up over that in the end, having fought back from each setback to give herself chances.

“I did my best,” Ryu said. “I just did 100 percent effort every shot, every putt. I like looking at the positive side. This is my best finish for this tournament, so, hopefully, it's going to keep improving. One day, I want to lift that trophy.”

Ryu took a two-shot lead to the 17th, where she overcooked a draw with a 7-iron, knocking it into the water. With the wind right to left, she said she thought hard about cutting a 6-iron to hold the shot against the wind, but she decided to stick with her original plan.

“The wind just really took it hard left,” Ryu said. “I don’t think it was a really bad shot, just maybe the ball drew more than I expected.”

Toms wins U.S. Senior Open at Broadmoor by 1

By Associated PressJuly 2, 2018, 1:06 am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Sooner or later, somebody was bound to make a long putt at the Broadmoor.

David Toms made not just one, but two, on Sunday - first to take the lead on the 16th hole, then to protect it on No. 17 and set himself for the win at the U.S. Senior Open.

On a course where the greens perplexed the entire field for four straight days, Toms rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 16, then coaxed in a downhill, 20-foot slider to save par after driving into a fairway bunker on the 530-yard, par-4 17th.

''I knew that with 17 coming up, if I was going to make a birdie, it had to happen on (16),'' Toms said. ''It was uphill, pretty straight, and I put it right in the middle.''

He shot even-par 70 to walk away a shot ahead of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly in an all-day dog fight; five players were tied for the lead when Toms and Kelly teed off on the 14th hole.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Open

Any of them could've won it.

Petrovic (70) hit an approach to 4 feet on 18 to make birdie and get to 2 under. Jimenez (69) made his first long putt of the week - a 16-footer - to also birdie No. 18. Kelly, who led after each of the first three rounds, struggled with the wind and his distance control all week but stayed in it until the last shot. He shot 72 and didn't make a putt of over 12 feet over the entire tournament.

It left the door open for Toms, the 51-year-old who hadn't won a tournament on the regular or senior tour in more than seven years.

This major looked a lot like his other one - the PGA Championship in 2001, where his smart layup and par save on the 72nd hole helped him preserve a one-shot win over Phil Mickelson.

This time, Toms found trouble on the 71st hole.

Moments after his go-ahead birdie, his tee shot on 17 rolled to the front edge of a fairway bunker, just beneath an upcropping of grass. Toms chose to layup, steadying his left foot on the grass, his right foot in the bunker and popping the ball out to 98 yards. His third shot landed past the cup and did not spin - leaving him a tricky downhill 20-footer that he put into the back of the cup.

Safely on in two on the 18th, he hit his birdie putt about 3 feet past, but rammed in a knee-knocker to save par and get the win.

Hataoka comes up short, makes history at KPMG

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 12:54 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Nasa Hataoka is easing the pain of Ai Miyazato’s recent retirement for Japanese golf fans.

The bright, young star’s popularity continues to soar with her emergence in a hot American run this season.

A week after claiming her first LPGA title at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Hataoka couldn’t break through Sunday to join Hisako Higuchi as the only players from Japan to win a women’s major, but Hataoka made some history trying at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hataoka almost pulled off the greatest final-round comeback in the history women’s major championship golf.

With an 8-under-par 64, the lowest final round in the history of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hataoka came from nine shots back to join Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu, in a three-way playoff that Park ultimately won with a birdie at the second sudden-death hole.

Nobody has ever come from more than seven shots back to win a women’s major.

And nobody had ever shot lower than 65 in the final round of this championship, which inherited the LPGA Championship records going back to 1955.

Hataoka posted her 64 and waited nearly two hours before Ryu and Park finished regulation.

“I did not think I would be in the playoff, but before the tournament started, I thought double digits was a good score to reach for,” said Hataoka, who got to 10 under overall to make the playoff. “So, I'm very pleased about that.”

A par at the first playoff hole ended Hataoka’s chances, with both Ryu and Park making birdies there.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Hataoka, still a teenager at 19, has a victory and two second-place finishes in her last six starts, six top-10 finishes in her last seven starts. She tied for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open last month.

“I have caddied quite a few years, and I have never seen anyone with the ability and guts she has,” said Dana Derouaux, Hataoka’s caddie. “She doesn’t back down.”

In his youth, Derouaux caddied for Donna Caponi and Jan Stephenson. He said Hataoka’s ability to work the ball, to hit fades and draws and change trajectories, is impressive.

“She can move the ball as well as any player I have ever caddied for,” he said.

Derouaux said those array of shots helped her go low in the gusting winds over Kemper Lakes on Sunday. Hataoka eagled a pair of par 5s, the seventh and the 11th. She holed out from a greenside bunker at the seventh and knocked a 3-hybrid to 15 feet at the 11th hole.

