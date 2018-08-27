PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.

“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”

Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.

“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”

But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”