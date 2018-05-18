Getty Images

Despite 66, Spieth frustrated by short misses

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 7:28 pm

DALLAS – After a frustrating opener on the greens at Trinity Forest, Jordan Spieth made progress during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson – even though he still couldn’t escape the short miss.

Spieth moved up the leaderboard after a 5-under 66, and at 7 under he was inside the top 20 when he ended his round. But he was left to rue a pair of misses from close range, first a 15-inch par putt on No. 15 and then another from inside 3 feet on No. 9 to close out his round with a disappointing three-putt from inside 12 feet.

“Kind of laziness to miss a tap-in, and on the last hole just to not wait until I felt comfortable with the breeze off my back. I just pulled it,” Spieth said. “Obviously really frustrated missing two putts, one inside a foot and one inside 3 feet, with all the progress I made in my putting.”

Spieth’s putting has been an area of concern for much of the week, as he entered this tournament ranked 183rd on Tour in strokes gained: putting. There’s still work to do, as his 13-foot birdie make on No. 5 remains his longest made putt through 36 holes.

But Spieth was encouraged by an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round that included six birdies as he moved from the cut line onto the fringe of contention.

“A lot of the round I was sitting there going, ‘Man, I’m hitting shots where I want to and hitting putts where I want to, and they’re not going in. I’ve got to do something to make a putt,’” Spieth said. “Once it started getting going there, I knew I had a lot of holes that I could feed the ball in.”

Spieth explained that he and swing coach Cameron McCormick worked on a tweak to his putting prior to the start of the tournament, but admitted that he “almost forgot about it” during the opening round. Still with two rounds left to catch Marc Leishman on a course where Spieth is a member, he realizes that his struggles on the greens have created a significant deficit.

“I’m eight back, and eight is a lot of shots,” Spieth said. “Six is a little different with two rounds to go. But I’ll go out and play the golf course the way it needs to be played. I’m not going to force anything, I’m going to try and be in the fairways as often as I can.”

Sauers, Jimenez share 36-hole Tradition lead

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 8:33 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Gene Sauers shot a 5-under 67 to move into a first-place tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Sauers completed his second straight bogey-free round to finish at 11-under 133. Jimenez had four birdies for a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, a day after matching the course record with a 64.

Jerry Kelly, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron are two strokes back going into the weekend. Kelly shot 69, McCarron 68 and Sutherland 66.

Sutherland and McCarron had eagles. Sutherland had a bogey-free round.

Sauers had opened with a 66 and is seeking his second PGA Tour Champions win. His first came at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Leishman (66) rides red-hot putter to keep lead

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 8:19 pm

DALLAS – Marc Leishman isn’t exactly known for his prowess on the greens, but it’s been a red-hot putter that has keyed him to a lead at the halfway point of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Leishman torched Trinity Forest Golf Club during the opening round, shooting a 10-under 61 to take a three-shot advantage, and he picked up right where he left off with a second-round 66 to head to the weekend at 15 under, two clear of the field.

The Aussie entered this week ranked No. 125 on Tour in strokes gained: putting, but he’s now leading the field in the category after a morning that included more than 153 feet of made putts, highlighted by a 55-foot bomb for birdie on No. 12.

“My speed has been really great. Last week at The Players I hit a lot of really good putts that lipped out, and this week they’re going in,” Leishman said. “Some weeks you read them really well, and some weeks you’re not sure if a 10-footer is slightly uphill or downhill, and that affects your speed and line and everything.”

Leishman won twice last season, and he’s poised to add another trophy to his growing collection having dropped only one shot through the first 36 holes. The key stretch of his second round came on Nos. 1-5, which he played in 4 under to maintain his pole position despite a 62 from Brian Gay that moved the veteran to 13 under.

Leishman had one of the best track records at the tournament’s former host, TPC Las Colinas, but he feels plenty comfortable on a new and challenging layout despite a T-63 finish last week on the Stadium Course.

“Coming here, I was confident,” Leishman said. “When you come off a week like that where you played well and got nothing out of it, I was expecting to play well but I wasn’t expecting this, I wouldn’t say. So it’s nice to get off to such a good start and put myself in a good spot for the last two days.”

Arnaud starts 9 under thru 7, but can't shoot 59

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 7:43 pm

Michael Arnaud played his first seven holes in 9 under par on Friday at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. But he wasn’t able to shoot a sub-60 number.

Arnaud needed one birdie over his final two holes to shoot 59, but finished par-par for an 11-under 60 at the par-71 Thornblade Club.

Because of his limited status on tour, Arnaud was a late entry into the event. He opened in 3-under 69 at The Cliffs Valley course and currently stands at 14 under and in a share of the 36-hole lead.

The 36-year-old Texan made two eagles and five birdies over his first seven holes in the second round. He completed his first nine, par-bogey, to tie the tour’s nine-hole score record of 27.

Following three pars to start his second nine, Arnaud birdied the 13th hole and added two more on the back-to-back par 5s, Nos. 15 and 16. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the par-3 17th, and came up well short from off the green for birdie at the last.

Stephen Jaeger holds the 18-hole Web.com Tour scoring record, shooting 58 in the first round of the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic. Six players have shot 59 in tour history.

Prior to the BMW, Arnaud had competed in one Web.com Tour event, shooting 81-75 and missing the cut a few weeks ago at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.

Cut Line: Betting on golf's future

By Rex HoggardMay 18, 2018, 5:34 pm

In this week’s edition, the PGA Tour bets big on sports gambling, the 2018-19 schedule promises big changes, and the USGA and R&A decide to engage crowd sourcing on what promises to be a big debate.

Made Cut

Mark your calendars. Although the Tour didn’t release next season’s schedule at The Players, many of the main pieces are already in place and there seems to be no shortage of winners and losers.

On the right side of the schedule cut, expect The Players move back to March to be embraced by many players, who never felt the course played the way it was designed in May. The folks in Memphis will also enjoy an upgrade, with the annual stop taking over for Bridgestone as the season’s final World Golf Championship, which assures the event an improved field.

Although it’s still early and Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told GolfChannel.com last weekend at TPC Sawgrass that the circuit is “looking at everything,” it seems likely a few spring events will be negatively impacted by the schedule makeover.

Specifically, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Valspar Championship will find themselves in the middle of a six-week run that includes The Players and two World Golf Championships.

The Tour is billing the 2018-19 schedule as a fresh new look at the sports landscape, but some events will face some old problems.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Trouble in Big D. The AT&T Byron Nelson unveiled a new home this week, with the tournament’s move to Trinity Forest Golf Club, but the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design didn’t exactly debut to rave reviews.

To be fair, the event’s former home, TPC Four Seasons Resort, wasn’t exactly a must-play stop, but if early reviews are any indication, the tournament traded an unpopular course in a prime location for an equally unpopular track in an unpopular location.

Things won’t get much better next season, when the Nelson appears slated to be played the week before the PGA Championship and two weeks before the Fort Worth Invitational.

Having the two Dallas-Fort Worth events in back-to-back weeks gave players a reason to play both. The new option will be to play the week before a major on a less-than-popular course. Not a great option.

Bet on it. As many predicted, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting in most states this week, opening a door the Tour has long embraced.

Depending on how things play out – and to be clear, the Supreme Court didn’t legalize sports betting, it simply gave the states the right to decide – fans will be able to bet on their favorite player as early as August at The Northern Trust, which will be played in New Jersey, which has already passed sports betting legislation.

The Tour sees sports betting as a way to engage new fans in different ways and, like other sports leagues, also recognizes a potential new revenue stream. But there are pitfalls.

The Tour initiated integrity training this season for players, caddies and officials, and is pushing to make whatever legislation may come from the ruling as transparent as possible.

GolfChannel.com recently asked Monahan if the possibility of betting on Tour golf made him nervous:

“It’s happening now, right? You’d be naïve to say that no, it doesn’t make me nervous,” Monahan said. “But you do everything you can to try and protect your players and ultimately if we’re participating with our data we feel like we’re going to do it in a way to protect our fans.

“Like everything else, there are things that are beyond your control. All you can do is lean into it and have the right program in place. I think we’re in a good place.”

Missed Cut

The end of insight. They say a wise man is quick to listen but slow to speak. At least they used to say that, before politics became polarizing to the point of indifference and the invention of the fiery hot take.

Fans of golf should have been encouraged by this week’s announcement that the USGA and R&A have teamed to create something called the Distance Insights project.

“The topic of increased distance and its effects on the game have been discussed for well over a century. We believe that now is the time to examine this topic through a very wide and long lens, knowing it is critical to the future of the game,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis in a statement. “We look forward to delving deeply into this topic and learning more, led by doing right by golf, first and foremost.”

The project will engage various industry stakeholders through 2018, with plans to deliver a report in 2019. The idea appears to be a common sense, objective assessment of the modern game. If only the golf world wasn’t already polarized by what promises to be a paralyzing debate.

Tweet of the week:

Flesch’s point is scientifically valid. If only the direction golf should go on this topic from here were as straightforward.

