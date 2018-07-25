Getty Images

DJ grouped with Bubba, Hadwin at Canadian Open

By Ryan LavnerJuly 25, 2018, 2:09 pm

The PGA Tour heads north of the border for this week’s RBC Canadian Open. Here are four featured groups to watch this week at Glen Abbey (all times ET):

8 a.m. off 10 Thursday, 1:15 p.m. off 1 Friday: Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar

All three players finished inside the top 9 at last week’s Open: Kisner was a 54-hole co-leader who eventually tied for second; Finau shared ninth, his third consecutive top-10 in a major; and Kuchar also tied for ninth. Finau has played the best of this three-ball this season, with seven top-10s. He also tied for fifth at this event a year ago. Kuchar, meanwhile, has three top-10s at Glen Abbey since 2013.

8:10 a.m. off 10 Thursday, 1:25 p.m. off 1 Friday: Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Adam Hadwin

Watson was the runner-up at Glen Abbey in 2015, but like Johnson, he’s coming off a missed cut at The Open. Johnson’s poor play down the stretch in both rounds at Carnoustie led to a surprising early exit, but a return to a personal playground should get him back on track. He’s a two-time runner-up at Glen Abbey who also tied for eighth a year ago. Hadwin doesn’t have a top-10 in a full-field event since Riviera in February.

1:15 p.m. off 1 Thursday, 8 a.m. off 10 Friday: Brooks Koepka, Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood

Koepka wasn’t much of a factor at The Open and now heads to Canada where he’s made only one start, in 2015, when he tied for 18th. Vegas had an adventurous week in Scotland, after issues with his visa and luggage, but he’s the two-time defending champion of this event; the last player to win three in a row is Steve Stricker at the 2009-11 John Deere Classic. Fleetwood is making his tournament debut, but he has top-20s in every major and WGC this season.

1:25 p.m. off 1 Thursday, 8:10 a.m. off 10 Friday: Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker

Garcia is in the midst of a horrible stretch of golf on Tour, and at No. 132 he’s in danger of failing to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs. Though he’s played some overseas in recent months, he’s missed six of his last seven cuts on Tour; the only time he’s played the weekend, he finished 70th at The Players. Hoffman is on the other end of the spectrum, with four consecutive top-20s worldwide, and he’s finished in the top 16 in his last three appearances at Glen Abbey. Snedeker won at Glen Abbey in 2013 and has a pair of top-6s in his last five starts.

Garcia needs strong finish just to make playoffs

By Doug FergusonJuly 25, 2018, 1:15 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Three tournaments remain before the top eight players qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including $10 million or more purses from the World Golf Championship at Firestone and the PGA Championship.

Another deadline quickly approaching is the FedExCup, and Adam Scott did himself a big favor with his tie for 17th at The Open.

Scott moved from No. 123 to No. 107 in the FedExCup standings. He should be set, especially being guaranteed points in two weeks at the Bridgestone Invitational. Scott, who has fallen to No. 73 in the world ranking, gets into Firestone because he played in the Presidents Cup last year.

''There's good stuff in my game,'' Scott said. ''I didn't hit it as well as I wanted this week, but there was still plenty of good in that. My short game is really good, I thought. So if I can just get the rhythm of the golf swing going a little better over the next couple weeks, I really feel like I can make a mark at the PGA and try to put a dent in the end of the season.''

Others remain in a tough spot.

Sergio Garcia missed the cut at Carnoustie and fell to No. 132, which is why he decided to play the RBC Canadian Open this week for the first time since 2001. Garcia has played only 11 events on the PGA Tour this year.

Bill Haas, who took time off from golf after being the passenger in a fatal car accident outside Riviera in February, is at No. 144.

BUSY TIMES: Henrik Stenson banged the top part of his left arm on a door, and it was sore enough that it nearly kept him out of The Open. He could use some quick healing with a schedule that is busier than usual.

A year ago, Stenson was at No. 75 in the FedExCup standings and in danger of not fulfilling his minimum 15 tournaments, so he entered the Wyndham Championship, which he won. Now, the Swede has a World Golf Championship at Firestone and the PGA Championship, and then the title defense at the Wyndham before the FedExCup playoffs start.

''That's why I'm hoping the arm will clear up in a week or so, and I can get back into playing without thinking about that and just working on my game,'' Stenson said. ''If I'm going to play all that golf, I need to pace myself and not do too much. But at the same time, I'm not feeling like I'm firing golf-wise, so you still need to put the work in. So that's a bit of a tough one.''

It's tough in other aspects. The Nordea Masters in Sweden, which he has never won, was moved this year to the same week as the Wyndham Championship.

''So we're disappointing a lot of people,'' he said.

SPREADING THE WEALTH: The PGA Tour Champions has its final major of the year at St. Andrews this week for The Senior Open, and it's been a year of spreading out the victories.

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition in Alabama. Paul Broadhurst won the Senior PGA Championship. David Toms won the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado, and Vijay Singh won the Senior Players Championship two weeks ago in Chicago.

Missing from the list is Bernhard Langer, who has won majors each of the last four years.

For the last six years, at least one player has won multiple senior majors. The last time the five majors were won by five players was in 2011, when they were won by Tom Lehman, Tom Watson, Olin Browne, Fred Couples and Russ Cochran.

GLOBAL TOURS: Shubhankar Sharma turned pro at 16 and got his start on the Professional Golf Tour of India, which offered small purses and little else. Now, it is one of three small circuits that will start awarding world ranking points.

The board of the Official world Golf Ranking approved India, the All Thailand Golf Tour and the feeder circuit of the Japan Golf Tour into its system. Winners in Thailand and India will get a minimum of five points over 72-hole events, while the Abema TV Tour in Japan awards four points.

''I think it's fabulous,'' Sharma said. ''India has some great players, and the scores are pretty low. I think it's truly one of the better tours in Asia now. It's great we have world ranking points. It will just attract more and more sponsors, and it will help making India bigger.''

The ranking starts one year before the Olympics, and Anirban Lahiri expects quick movement. Lahiri was the first Indian to play in the Presidents Cup, and Lahiri and S.S.P. Chawrasia represented India in the Olympics at Rio de Janeiro two years ago.

''It's unbelievable what that's going to do,'' Lahiri said. ''We're suddenly going to have another 20 guys in the top 300, I think.''

PLAYER OF THE YEAR RACE: Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are in a tight race for the points-based PGA Player of the Year, and none has won a major.

Johnson, Rose and Thomas are all three-time winners (each event is worth 10 points). Johnson leads in scoring average and is third on the money list, while Rose is second in scoring and money. That leaves both of them at 56 points.

Thomas leads the money list and is No. 4 in scoring average, leaving him two points out of the lead.

As for the major champions, that is their only victory this year on the PGA Tour. Majors are worth 30 points, and there is a 50-point bonus for winning two majors.

The PGA Tour's award is based on a vote of the players.

DIVOTS: The R&A reported attendance for the week at The Open at 172,000, a record for Carnoustie. The previous mark was 159,000 in 1999. ... Tiger Woods raised $19,000 for his foundation last month when he auctioned the camouflage bag he used at the Quicken Loans National. The bag was made specifically for Woods to support the tournament's military camouflage day initiative. He autographed it and wrote a personal message to the winning bidder. ... U.S. Junior Girls champion Yealimi Noh and semifinalists Lucy Li were among seven players named to the 12-member Junior Ryder Cup team. Li, who was on the Curtis Cup team, is playing the Junior Ryder Cup for the second time. ... Rory McIlroy was the only player with all four rounds under par at Carnoustie. ... By winning The Open, Francesco Molinari took over the lead in the Race to Dubai on the European Tour. It had belonged to Patrick Reed since he won the Masters.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Francesco Molinari and Y.E. Yang are the only players to win a major while paired with Tiger Woods in the final round.

FINAL WORD: ''There's going to be a lot of European guys vying for his partnership in the foursomes at the Ryder Cup, that's for sure.'' - Rory McIlroy on The Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Pettersen named 2019 Solheim vice captain

By Randall MellJuly 24, 2018, 10:14 pm

Suzann Pettersen is looking forward to returning to golf next year as a mom and a European Solheim Cup vice captain.

Pettersen joined Scotland’s Kathryn Imrie as one of two vice captains named Tuesday by Euro skipper Catriona Matthew.

Pettersen, the 15-time LPGA winner from Norway, called in to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open via telephone for the news conference. She is due with her first child on Aug. 28. She said she hopes to be a playing vice captain when the Euros host the Americans at Gleneagles in Scotland next September.

“I can't wait,” Pettersen said of motherhood. “It will be a great factor in our life.

“But my plan is still to try and come back as soon as I can, and start off next season from the get go. So, hopefully, I have a good solid year behind me before we get to Gleneagles and try and play our hearts out to win the cup back.”

Pettersen, 37, hasn’t played an LPGA event since tying for 11th in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship late last year, but she’s motivated to do more than help “Beany” behind the scenes. Beany is Matthew’s nickname.

“I told Beany, if I am playable on the team, I don't know how much I can assist the actual week of the tournament, because I don't think you can combine [player/vice captaincy],” Pettersen said. “It's very energy draining, but at the end of the day, you have to let the players go out and execute their own plan, and trust that you've picked the right team, and let them do the job. That's kind of the experience I drew from last time.”

Whether Pettersen will be primarily a player or vice captain, Matthew is eager to have her help.

“She's got such fire, such a competitor, and I think obviously fully expecting her to be playing on the team as well, being a real leader to the other players,” Matthew said.

Pettersen has played on eight European Solheim Cup teams.

Imrie, a long-time friend to Matthew, won the LPGA’s Jamie Farr Toledo Classic in 1995 and played in the ’96 Solheim Cup.

“We've known each other for probably 30 years,” Matthew said. “Played a lot of golf together . . . Anyone who plays at a top level is just a fierce competitor, but I think Kathryn has such a bubbly personality, and enthusiasm, and just having seen her, she's been in the team room in the past. You need to keep that kind of light atmosphere, which I think is very important.”

Creamer, Pressel could miss Women's British Open

By Randall MellJuly 24, 2018, 7:41 pm

Two of the biggest names in women’s golf may have to go the extra mile to qualify for the Ricoh Women’s British Open next week.

Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel aren’t yet qualified for the Women’s British Open Aug. 2-5 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England, but they are among entries on the field list released this week for the Women’s British Open’s final qualifier at St. Annes Old Links on July 30.

Creamer, 31, and Pressel, 30, are both playing in this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. Creamer is playing on a sponsor exemption. If either wins, she will avoid the qualifier and earn a berth into the Women’s British Open. It’s the only other pathway to Royal  Lytham & St. Annes that is still open to them.

Creamer and Pressel are listed among 120 entries into the Women’s British Open final qualifier. There will be 12 to 14 qualifying spots available.

Creamer is 124th on LPGA money list, Pressel 94th. 

Creamer, a 10-time LPGA winner whose titles include the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, also teed it up in last year’s Women’s British Open final qualifier, successfully advancing on to Kingsbarns, where she ended up tying for 16th. She hasn’t missed a Women’s British Open since turning pro late in 2004.

Pressel was the youngest winner of a major (18) when she won the Kraft Nabisco in 2007. She also hasn’t missed a Women’s British Open since turning pro. She did miss the U.S. Women’s Open last month, the first major she failed to qualify for as a pro.

NBC Sports Posts Most-Watched Final Round at The Open in 18 Years, Since Tiger Woods' Career Grand-Slam Clinching win in 2000 at the Old Course in St Andrews

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 24, 2018, 7:21 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland, (July 24, 2018) – Sunday’s Final Round of The 147TH Open on NBC delivered 6.48 million average viewers (9a-2:07p ET; P2+), which saw Francesco Molinari become the Champion Golfer of the Year with a two-shot victory at Carnoustie Golf Links over a star-studded leaderboard of world-class golfers. This makes The 147TH Open the most-watched Open Championship Final Round in 18 years, since Tiger Woods completed the Career Grand Slam with his win in 2000 at the Old Course in St Andrews (8.56 million average viewers, ABC). The Open becomes the most-watched Final Round for any major championship since 2015 (excluding the Masters) when Jason Day won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits (6.68m) and marks the first year ever that The Open has exceeded the U.S. Open in average viewership for the Final Round.

“In 2016, we made a commitment to our partners at The R&A to help elevate The Open, golf’s original championship, with U.S. sports fans,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports Group. “Therefore, we’re thrilled with this Sunday’s tremendous display of drama from the greatest golfers in the world. This was a great day for golf and congratulations to Francesco Molinari, the Champion Golfer of the Year.”

ADDITIONAL VIEWERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  • Sunday’s Final Round on NBC posted a 4.3 U.S. Household Rating, making it the highest-rated Open Championship in 12 years, since Tiger Woods’ win in 2006 at Royal Liverpool (4.6 U.S. HH Rating, ABC)
  • NBC Sports’ Final Round linear coverage peaked at a 6.0 U.S. Household Rating and 9.36 million average viewers (1:30P-1:45P), the highest Final Round peak at The Open since 2006 (1P-1:15P, 11.1m, ABC).
  • NBC Sports’ Final Round linear coverage delivered 2.20 million average viewers within Person’s 25-54 demo, up 48% vs. 2017 (1.49 million viewers P25-54).
  • NBC Sports’ Total Audience Delivery was 6.57 million average viewers across linear and streaming, the second highest TAD for NBC Sports’ golf coverage since the combined metric’s inception in 2014 (8.8 million, 2016 Olympics, men’s golf 90 min. simulcast). The Open’s 2018 TAD was up 32% vs. 2017, Jordan Spieth’s win at Royal Birkdale.
  • Across four days of coverage, 125 million total minutes streamed (+24% vs. 2017); making The 147TH Open the most-streamed golf event ever for NBC Sports Digital platforms.
  • Sunday’s Final Round saw 33.9 million minutes streamed, +67% vs. 2017, and Streaming Average Minute Audience (90,600) was up 53% vs. 2017.
  • Coverage from Carnoustie last week also saw NBC Sports post three of its four most-streamed days of a golf event ever: No. 1: Round 1 (Thursday, 37.2 million minutes), No. 3: Final Round (Sunday, 33.9 million) and No. 4: Round 2 (Friday, 31.7 million).

ADDITIONAL DIGITAL HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  • Golf Channel Digital: The full week of The Open (Mon-Mon) totaled 6.2 million short-form VOD starts across Golf Channel’s digital platforms, up 187% vs. 2017 and making it the best week ever for short-form VOD starts.
  • Golf Channel Social Media: The Best Open Championship Week Ever with Engagement up 36% and social-native video views up 137%. Innovations like the partnership with Conor Moore, comedian impressionist, as well as other content premiered across social platforms first helped drive these increases.

NBC SPORTS’ PLAYING THROUGH COMMERCIAL BREAK MODEL:

https://twitter.com/GolfChannelPR/status/1021099782469799936

Enhancing both the viewership and commercial experience, NBC Sports’ popular “Playing Through” split-screen commercial format returned for The Open, ensuring viewers don’t miss key stretches of the action during commercial breaks. During NBC Sports’ coverage of The 147TH Open at Carnoustie Golf Links, an additional 181 shots of live golf were shown via “Playing Through.”

NBC SPORTS COVERS ALL 156 GOLFERS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW:

https://twitter.com/GolfChannelPR/status/1020379254226333696

NBC Sports showed all 156 golfers at The 147th Open on Golf Channel, fulfilling the mantra: “If you’re good enough to qualify for The Open, you deserve to be seen on TV.” By the end of the second round, NBC Sports showed at least one golf shot from the entire field at The Open , marking 3 consecutive years.

Source: Linear Television: Nielsen Live+Same Day U.S. HH Rtg; P2+ Avg 000’s; P25-54 000’s. Details available. Digital: Adobe Analytics.

