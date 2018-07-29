The golf world is back to normalcy. A week after missing the cut in The Open - his only missed cut of the season - Dustin Johnson returned to a more familiar place on Sunday: the winner's circle. Here's how things unfolded in the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey:

Leaderboard: Dustin Johnson (-23), Whee Kim (-20), Beyong Hun An (-20), Keegan Bradley (-19)

What it means: DJ joined Bubba Watson as the Tour's only three-time winners this season. It was his 19th career win, his first in the Canadian Open after two runner-ups in the past five years. He also became the first player since Tiger Woods (2007-9) to have at least three wins in three consecutive years. And his 19 wins tied him on the all-time list with Ben Crenshaw, Doug Ford, Ernie Els, Hubert Greem and Tom Kite.

Round of the day: Keegan Bradley sizzled on Sunday with a 64. Making six birdies and an eagle, Bradley finished fourth, his highest finish in an official event since a second place in the CIMB Classic in October 2017.

Best of the rest: Numerically there were a few rounds lower than DJ's 66, but none more important. Starting the day in a four-way tie for the lead with Kim, An and Kevin Tway, DJ immediately broke loose with birdies on the first two holes. He wasn't able to match his performance from Saturday, when he birdied five of his first six holes, but Johnson established a lead that he would never relinquish.

Biggest disappointment: Tway, son of 1986 PGA champion Bob, had hopes of securing his first PGA Tour win, but he wasn't able to get anything going. He shot 76 and finished T-17.

Shot of the day: Ryan Palmer put his tee shot on the 192-yard fourth hole just 3 feet from the cup, leading to a short birdie putt.

Quote of the day: "Thanks to him, I get a lot of fans out here, so it makes it a lot more fun playing out here in front of a big crowd. I had a lot of support this week, and it was a lot of fun." - Johnson on the support he gets in Canada because his fiancee Paulina's father is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky