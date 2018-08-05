Getty Images

DJ's putter switch key to 66-64 weekend

By Rex HoggardAugust 5, 2018, 9:09 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Most players wouldn’t switch putters a week after winning on the PGA Tour, but then Dustin Johnson isn’t most players.

After opening his week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with rounds of 69-71, Johnson said he changed to a TaylorMade Spider Mini putter. The result was a 10 under par weekend and a top-5 finish at Firestone.

“I felt like even the first two rounds I played OK, but I struggled on the greens a little bit,” said Johnson, who closed with a 64 on Sunday. “I felt like I was working really hard on the putting and it just wasn't getting any better, so I switched putters and it worked a little bit.”

Johnson, who won this event in 2016, got off to sizzling start with birdies at his first four holes and made the turn 6 under for the day and 10 under for the event, just five strokes off the lead.

“I gave myself a lot of chances, and close chances, too. It wasn't like I was making bombs, I was making 8-, 10-footers,” said Johnson, who won last week’s RBC Canadian Open. “I felt like especially 7 under through 10, if I could get three or four more [birdies], I might have a chance, but it didn't happen.”

Johnson cooled on his closing nine with just a single birdie, at No. 10, and his lone bogey at the last hole to finish at 10 under, which was tied for second place when he completed his round.

Putnam holds off Campbell for first PGA Tour win

By Associated PressAugust 6, 2018, 1:37 am

RENO, Nev. – Andrew Putnam won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holding off Chad Campbell by four points in the modified Stableford scoring event.

Putnam closed with a 22-foot birdie putt from off the front of the green on the par-5 18th when a bogey would have been enough for the breakthrough victory at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

Putnam earned $$612,000, a two-year tour exemption and a spot next week in the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. The 29-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, also jumped from 55th to 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.

The winner had nine points in the round and 47 overall under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

Campbell birdied the 18th, following his 22-point round Saturday with an 11-point day. The 44-year-old Texan won the last of his four PGA Tour titles in 2007. He went from 161st to 126th in the FedEx Cup race, with the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship in two weeks keeping their cards and earning playoff spots.

Monday qualifier John Oda, a former UNLV player, tied for third with J.J. Spaun with 38 points. Oda earned a spot in the Wyndham Championship with the top-10 finish.

First-round leader Ollie Schniederjans closed with an eagle to finish fifth with 36 points.

William McGirt was another point back after a 20-point round.

Sam Saunders, three points behind playing partner Putnam entering the day, lost a point Sunday to tie for seventh at 34. Saunders is Arnold Palmer's grandson.

Change in driver the key for JT at Firestone

By Rex HoggardAugust 6, 2018, 12:35 am

AKRON, Ohio – Although he already had two victories this season on the PGA Tour, heading into the U.S. Open Justin Thomas decided it was time for a change.

At Shinnecock Hills he switched to a new driver and explained on Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that he spent the next few weeks tinkering with it.

“My struggles with the driver has always been the strike, hitting a toe ball because I like to cut the ball with the driver. So when you're setting up for a cut and you toe it and it goes left, that's never good,” he explained.

During the French Open and later at The Open, Thomas worked with the equipment representatives from his manufacturer (Titleist) and shortened the shaft on his driver by an eighth of an inch.

“It doesn't make any sense, but it worked,” said Thomas, who lapped the field by four strokes at Firestone. “It's made a huge difference. I'm hitting it in the center of the club and, I mean, I hadn't had that feeling in a while like I had this week.”

His improved driving was on display at Firestone, where he ranked 11th in the field in fairways hit and 12th in driving distance, including a 394-yard drive at the 18th hole to close his week.

JT emotional winning in front of grandparents

By Rex HoggardAugust 6, 2018, 12:10 am

AKRON, Ohio – Justin Thomas marked his 14-foot putt for birdie on the 18th green Sunday afternoon at Firestone and glanced into the gallery surrounding the green.

“I just happened to see my parents, saw my grandma and grandpa and I just got a huge knot in my throat and I just had to put my head down,” said Thomas, who finished at 15 under for a four-stroke victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational “ I never have gotten like that on the golf course before. You just don't know if they're ever going to see me win if I don't win here, so it was pretty cool to get it done.”

Thomas’ grandfather, Paul, played in the 1960 PGA Championship at Firestone and he had never seen his grandson win an event on the PGA Tour in person, although he did see him win an event on the Web.com Tour in 2014. Justin Thomas said he gets his competitiveness from Paul and father, Mike. And from his grandmother, Phyllis, he gets his sense of humor.

On his way to the French Open a few weeks ago, Thomas said his grandmother sent him a perfectly “Phyllis” text message.

“She said, ‘Dad told me you were on your way to France and that you had been sick all week. Hope you have some good, shit-kicking antibiotics. Hit them good across the pond and be well,’” Thomas laughed. “That's grandma right there.”

Thomas fills hole in resume with first WGC win

By Rex HoggardAugust 6, 2018, 12:00 am

AKRON, Ohio – A light rain was falling when Justin Thomas headed out for a practice round on Tuesday at Firestone.

A two-time winner this season on the PGA Tour and a lock to don the red, white and blue later this year at the Ryder Cup, this was hardly a lost season. Yet, as Thomas made his way around the South Course he had something to say.

His game had been solid this summer, but the results had proven to be elusive, with just a single top-10 finish since March. This was more than just another practice round, this was an intervention.

“We sat down and just said, what are we doing wrong? What can we do better?” recalled Thomas’ father and swing coach, Mike. “He initiated it, he said this what he wanted to do. I told him, that’s really mature of you. When I was 25 years old I wouldn’t have done that.”

The impromptu meeting was much more than simply a pep talk, the reigning PGA Tour player of the year doesn’t need that. This was an unfiltered talk about what Team Thomas needed to do better.

Thomas is methodical about goals, thumbing his annual wish list into his phone with surprising detail. After winning last year’s Tour Championship he revealed a list that ranged from the predictable (win on Tour) to the amazingly detailed (finish the season ranked in the top 30 in scrambling).

But Tuesday’s meeting had just a single message – patience.

“That has been what we have stressed for two years. All you can control is what you can control. If putts aren’t going in you can’t let that impact the next putt,” Mike Thomas said. “His growth has been in patience.”

It was providence then that his patience would be challenged to the extreme just three days later.

“Friday morning he was putting [before his round] and I thought he was going to go ballistic. He was missing it in both directions and was like, ‘I feel like crap,’” Mike Thomas said. “I told him, ‘All you can control is how you feel. If you’re not stroking it well you can’t control that, but you can control your attitude.’”

Thomas went out and had his best putting round of the year, rolling in 122 feet of putts and gaining nearly five shots on the field in strokes gained: putting. It all added up to a 6-under 64 for a share of the lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Of everything Thomas has accomplished in his young career, from last year’s FedExCup victory to his triumph at the 2017 PGA Championship, he was missing only a World Golf Championship title from his resume.

On Sunday - at what was the last Bridgestone played a Firestone - he remedied that in style.

Despite a nervy start, Thomas began the day with a three-stroke lead and never really gave the world-class field much of a chance to close the gap. He made just a single bogey - at the sixth hole - and cruised to a closing 69 for a four-stroke victory.

Earlier this week, Rory McIlroy, who was paired with Thomas on Sunday, described his frequent practice partner as "nasty."

“He's got a nasty streak in him, which I think you need out here. He has that,” McIlroy said. “When he gets himself in the hunt, you can see like a little twinkle in his eye and he really enjoys it.”

The comment turned out to be prophetic, but then some would call Thomas’ final-round performance a prevent defense along the lines of what Tiger Woods once did so well in his prime, an ability to know when to make the pack come to you.

McIlroy figured to be Thomas’ most prominent roadblock on his way to his first World Golf Championship bottle cap, but the Northern Irishman tumbled out of contention when he played a six-hole stretch around the turn in 4 over par.

At least Jason Day’s bid lingered into the back nine, rattling off three consecutive birdies starting at the 10th hole to move to within two strokes of Thomas before a bogey at No. 13 set the stage for an uninspired finish. The Australian would play his last six holes in 5 over par.

Kyle Stanley, who also moved to within two strokes of the lead on the closing nine, followed a similar blueprint, dropping shots at Nos. 13 and 14 on his way to a closing 68 and a runner-up finish.

It was a coronation from there with Thomas making birdie at the 13th hole to extend his lead and closing his day with five stress-free pars for a 15-under total.

“I was very nervous going into today,” admitted Thomas, who now transitions to defending his title next week at Bellerive. “You kind of get that two-, three-, four-shot lead, it's different than one. With a three-shot lead, I obviously knew that I needed to play well, but you kind of have a little bit of wiggle room and you feel like you maybe play a little too conservative, but I was able to kind of dwell on past learning experiences and you always try to get it higher.”

Some might call that patience, which he may not have fully embraced had he not used that rainy practice round to sort things out with his father and caddie Jimmy Johnson.

“It was very honest,” Johnson said of Tuesday’s team meeting. “Justin said this is what I want you to do, Jimmy. This is what I want you to do, Mike. I want both of you to tell me what I need to do. We threw it all out there.”

From that heart-to-heart, Thomas threw everything he had at the game’s best and came away with the most dominant victory of his career.

