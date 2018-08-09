Jarrod Lyle died on Wednesday after multiple battles with cancer. His peers reacted on social media with grief, and also support for Lyle's family.
Revelation 21:4— Steve Elkington (@elkpga) August 8, 2018
He'll will wipe
away every tear
from their eyes,
and death shall
be no more,
neither shall
there be mourning,
nor crying, nor pain anymore for the
former things have passed away#jarrodlyle pic.twitter.com/c3TSzMqtkD
We lost a great one today. RIP, Jarrod. We will all be thinking about him and his family this week https://t.co/wJL6ZZNREi— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 9, 2018
We are very sad to hear of Jarrod Lyle’s passing. He fought a good fight and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives. The world lost a good man. RIP Jarrod. - Ernie, Liezl, Samantha and Ben— Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 8, 2018
Prayers for Jarrod Lyle and his family.— William McGirt (@WilliamMcGirt) August 8, 2018
Can’t send enough love and well wishes to the Lyle family at this time. Can only imagine what his family are going through. Inspirational man !!— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) August 8, 2018
I am without words.— Erik Compton (@ErikCompton3) August 9, 2018
Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for showing us what a real hero is. https://t.co/QdAtyAg3Bq
Incredibly sad news about Jarrod Lyle. Tough times for everyone on tour losing someone so special but I cannot imagine what he and his family went and are going through. RIP— Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) August 8, 2018
RIP to a Aussie legend https://t.co/Nb2FQ1EJ5z— Sarah Kemp (@kempgolf) August 8, 2018
https://t.co/iN2vL2j9cO pic.twitter.com/ILwkaCMpL3— Claude Harmon III (@claudeharmonIII) August 8, 2018
Even though we knew it was coming it’s still hard to write. RIP great man Jarrod Lyle— Aron Price (@aronpricePGA) August 8, 2018
Tough to know that we just lost a great person in this world! RIP Jarrod Lyle! You will be greatly missed my friend!— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) August 8, 2018
It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP— Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) August 8, 2018
So sad to hear of the passing of our friend @jarrodlylepga. Your family are in my thoughts and prayers Pal. Your legacy of toughness and kindness will live on. #effcancer pic.twitter.com/le64IGtV44— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) August 8, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lyle family. You were and always will be a fighter and will be missed by so many people. Rest In Peace Jarrod.— Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 8, 2018
Always sad to hear of losing a member of the @PGATOUR family. Thoughts and prayers with @jarrodlylepga and his family.— Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) August 8, 2018
Such sad news RIP Jarrod. Prayers of healing to his entire family https://t.co/zYhAQr1V0V— Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) August 8, 2018
RIP Jarrod Lyle...— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) August 8, 2018
Your strength, perseverance and courage was a example for all.
Such a sad day, we will all miss you so much Jarrod. Thinking of his family at this time. #RIPJarrod #BucketHat https://t.co/IeGeIbFk2b— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) August 8, 2018
A GoFundMe page to help support Lyle's family has been set up by Lyle's good friend Tripp Isenhour.