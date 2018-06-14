Getty Images

Gregory on his 22-over 92: 'I can't be that bad'

By Will GrayJune 14, 2018, 7:02 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Even after shooting the highest score at a U.S. Open in nearly 20 years, Scott Gregory still found reason to smile.

While the opening round at Shinnecock Hills was a difficult test for many players, no one struggled quite like Gregory. At one point the Englishman endured a run of nine straight holes of bogey or worse, and he ultimately signed for a 22-over 92. It was the first score in the 90s at the U.S. Open since 2002 at Bethpage, when Felix Casas also shot a 92.

The final tally for Gregory: three pars, 10 bogeys, three double bogeys and a pair of triple bogeys.

Gregory estimated that it’s been at least eight years since he last failed to break 90, and he qualified for this week’s field with rounds of 67-69 in the England sectional qualifier. That recent success helped him maintain a refreshing perspective despite shooting an unforgettable score on one of the biggest stages.

“I mean, everyone has bad days. Even people, you look at Rory, Tiger and all those. They all struggle occasionally,” Gregory said. “I qualified last week, so I can’t be that bad. Just got to go out and try to find something.”

Gregory won the Amateur Championship in 2016, a victory that earned him spots in three majors plus last year’s Memorial Tournament. He had hoped that one of those starts might give him a chance to meet Tiger Woods, but Woods’ back injury kept him sidelined and out of view.

When his girlfriend spotted Woods on the driving range earlier this week at Shinnecock, Gregory didn’t hesitate to ask for a picture together. It’s already framed in his locker, and he hopes to get it signed by Woods before the week is over.

“I’ve been waiting for that picture for about 15 years, so quite a big deal,” Gregory said. “It was great to finally meet him.”

Gregory won’t be playing the weekend, and he is still in search of his first birdie of the championship. But after enduring what every weekend golfer would probably consider a nightmare, he kept a level head while hoping that he’ll find something positive to take from a second crack at Shinnecock.

“I mean, I was frustrated but there’s not really anything I can do about it, really. I tried to fix it, but I couldn’t,” he said. “I’m not one to give up, so I just kept plugging away. Even if I had made birdie at the last, it would have helped me for tomorrow. So I was just trying to do the best I could.”

'Blah' start for McIlroy, Spieth, Mickelson at U.S. Open

By Ryan LavnerJune 14, 2018, 7:29 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy’s ongoing war against featured groups just got even more ammo.

Matched up with Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth Thursday in one of the two early-round supergroups at this 118th U.S. Open, McIlroy imploded with a 10-over 80 that matched his career-worst score in the majors. His company was just as miserable – Mickelson missed one fairway and still shot 77, while Spieth limped home with a 78.

McIlroy didn’t stop to chat with either reporters or a USGA media official seeking a perfunctory statement on the day. Neither did Mickelson, who cheerfully signed autographs for 20 minutes before scampering down a sandy path, leaving a small group of reporters, literally, in the dust.

So Spieth was left to explain for the group the difficulty of a day in which only two players in the morning wave broke par.

“It wasn’t fun,” Spieth said outside the locker room. “It wasn’t not fun. It was just blah.”

“Blah” probably wasn’t what the USGA had in mind when it formed this supergroup.

The U.S. Open was the first major to lump the top three players in the world together, in 2008 at Torrey Pines. But it’s since become common practice on the PGA Tour for high-profile players to start the week together, and the reasons for the shift to stardom are obvious: It generates buzz pre-tournament, and it helps the event’s broadcast partners if the top players are all in one place at one time (never mind that fans on-site can’t see a thing).

In recent weeks McIlroy has expressed his frustration with the weekly trend, telling PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan after The Players that the event’s two featured groups “backfired” – three of the six boldfaced names missed the cut, while the others barely earned a weekend tee time. All of that early-week buzz affects players differently.

So when asked about it again this week at Shinnecock, McIlroy doubled down.

“Just looking purely from a results point of view, and how some of the players have played in those marquee groups, it hasn’t maybe been what the Tour wanted or what those guys have wanted in terms of performance and results,” he said.

Thursday’s opening round offered another data point.

McIlroy went out in 42. Spieth was 4 over par through two holes. Mickelson’s slow bleed began with three bogeys in his first four holes.

They were never going to light up the leaderboard, not on Thursday, not with knee-high fescue catching foul balls and 30-mph gusts and dicey pins. But the manufactured energy was drained early.

“I get what they’re doing, but at a major championship, I don’t think the anticipation level can get any higher anyway,” McIlroy said. “It’s just a little bit contrived for my liking.

“The primary objective is to trying to get those guys in contention on a Sunday,” he added, “and whatever is the best way to do that.”

Maybe all of the extra attention played a factor in their unsightly openers. Or perhaps, in these conditions, on this treacherous day, these stars were destined to go a combined 25 over par, anyway.

Whatever the case, one of the U.S. Open’s two supergroups fell flat on Day 1, and we’re all poorer for it.

Poulter finally has a positive U.S. Open experience

By Rex HoggardJune 14, 2018, 7:16 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Ian Poulter has had an unrequited relationship with the U.S. Open.

In a dozen starts, the Englishman has never finished inside the top 10 and this week’s championship at Shinnecock Hills is his first start at the U.S. Open in three years. He admits to feeling “angry” and “frustrated” in previous championships and he’s struggled to come to terms with the stress the event can create.

On Thursday, however, he felt different. Shinnecock Hills proved a worthy opponent, sending many of the game’s best players away bewildered and battered, but Poulter never succumbed to the pressure, never allowed himself to be overcome by the moment or the conditions, which were made maddening by winds that gusted to 25 mph.

“I look back to 2004 [at Shinnecock Hills], my first U.S. Open, that wasn't a very enjoyable experience. Today was the exact opposite,” said Poulter, who opened with a 1-under 69 for a share of the early lead alongside Scott Piercy.

Unlike many of his fellow professionals, Poulter took a less-is-more approach to this year’s championship. He didn’t arrive on Long Island until late Monday night and limited his preparation to just two nine-hole practice rounds. The subdued approach worked well on Day 1.

Poulter began his day quickly with a lengthy birdie putt at the third hole and added an unlikely birdie at the demanding par-3 seventh. He rebounded from his first bogey of the day at No. 10 by nearly holing his tee shot on the par-3 11th hole and made a tap-in birdie.

His round, just his fifth under-par card in his U.S. Open career, was even more impressive considering the day’s conditions.

“I've played enough golf through the years now to know my game suits kind of windy, tough conditions,” he said. “Looking at the forecast last night, we knew it was going to be a stiff wind. I didn't quite think it was going to be up to kind of 25 mile-an-hour wind.”

Piercy (69) was 'skanking it' Wednesday at Shinnecock

By Randall MellJune 14, 2018, 6:02 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Scott Piercy didn’t see this coming.

He didn’t imagine that his name would sit atop the U.S. Open leaderboard as he walked off the course Thursday at Shinnecock Hills, even with his great finish at Oakmont two years ago.

“Yesterday, I walked off the golf course after four holes because I was so frustrated with my preparation,” Piercy said. “I was skanking it, and I lost like five balls in the first four holes.”

Piercy finished T-2 at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, three shots behind Dustin Johnson, but his form hasn’t been the greatest of late. Yes, he teamed with Billy Horschel to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, but he has had two missed cuts and a WD in his last four starts.

The fact that he even made it to Shinnecock Hills was a bit of a surprise. He was first alternate in the sectional qualifier in Memphis, Tenn., but he learned Monday he was one of four alternates the USGA added to fill out the field.

“I hit the ball probably the best of my life at Oakmont,” Piercy said.

Piercy is a four-time PGA Tour winner. He said after leaving the course Wednesday, he cleared his head and went back to some old swing thoughts that have worked for him.

“Just kind of regrouped last night,” Piercy said.

