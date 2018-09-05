Michelle Wie was hoping to make her return to the LPGA at next week’s Evian Championship, but her injured right hand isn’t ready.

Wie announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she is withdrawing from the year’s final major championship.

“After going through an evaluation with my doctors and my physio team, we have all concurred that my right hand is not quite ready for competition yet,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed, but right now rehabbing my hand back to pain free is my absolute first priority!! Thank you all for staying patient with me and for all the words of encouragement!!!”

Wie’s next scheduled start would be the UL International Crown in South Korea Oct. 4-7. If she were still unable to compete, Danielle Kang would be first option to replace her. Kang finished fifth in the American qualifying for the four-woman team.

Wie withdrew after 12 holes of the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open a month ago.

“I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer,” she explained then.

Wie, 28, hasn’t played since. She left Royal Lytham & St. Annes saying the hand needed rest.

At year’s start, Wie said she was diagnosed with arthritis in both wrists and was undergoing collagen injections as part of her treatment.

“Being healthy, staying healthy, it’s my No. 1 priority,” Wie told Golfchannel.com back in January.

Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March in a strong start to the year, but she revealed at the Women’s British Open that her hand has been an issue this summer. She missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open and then WD’d at Royal Lytham in her last two starts.