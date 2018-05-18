Getty Images

High school DQs: Official lied, players, coaches charge

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 12:35 pm

The plot thickened Thursday in the story about 12 high school golfers being disqualified from the Oregon state tournament because they played the wrong tee on one hole.

Golf Digest reported that students, coaches and school administrators said a rules official told some of the players to hit from the markers that ultimately proved to be the wrong ones, but later denied having done so.

To recap, in the first round of the state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, Ore., competitors were supposed to play from the blue tees. On the 13th hole, however, the blue markers were 40 yards farther back than the 172 yards shown on the scorecard. Players from Rogue River, Columbia Christian and Grant Union high schools noticed the discrepancy, and a Rogue River assistant coach asked a rules official what they should do. He said he was told the players should hit from the red tees on that hole.

"My kid and the Grant Union kid heard this, too,” Columbia Christian athletic director Bart Valentine told Golf Digest.

Golf Digest said it was told by Pete Weber, Oregon School Activities Association executive director, that the rules official on the 13th hole was a volunteer. The magazine did not report the man's name, but it did say it was unable to reach him.

All the players who had hit from the red tee were eventually disqualified. A meeting was held afterward involving players, coaches and the volunteer official. According to Golf Digest, "Multiple people involved said the volunteer official at that time denied that he told players to hit from the red ..."

Digest quoted Rogue River head coach Isom: "I was in the meeting where the official was called over and asked, ‘Did you tell players to go off the red?’ And he said, ‘No, I would never do that.'"

It also quoted Columbia Christian ahletic director Valentine: "If [the rules official] knew they were supposed to be teeing off from the blue [tee], why did he watch four groups hit from the red and not say anything? That’s nonsense.”

“He flat out lied," said Red River player Lafever. "There are the three kids who are in the group that heard him say it, plus a coach was standing right there who confirmed it.”

Oregon School Activities Association executive director Weber said there wasn’t much the OSAA could do.

“The issue they came down to, by the time we figured what had happened, the kids had already moved on to the next hole, and the rules are clear in how that should be handled,” Weber said.

While no one was happy about how the incident played out, Rogue River coach Isom said it proved to be a bonding experience for all the teams involved, and that they went out together for ice cream.

“They were laughing and joking, having a good time,” Isom said. “That was their suggestion. That’s what they wanted to do. They shared an ice cream cake with spoons. I hate to say it, but I think this will ultimately be a good thing.”

Man arrested after firing shots at Trump National Doral

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 12:29 pm

Updated at 9:20 a.m. ET

DORAL, Fla. – Gunfire erupted early Friday at President Donald Trump’s golf resort, as a man shouting anti-Trump rhetoric draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with officers in what one official called an “ambush” before being arrested, police said.

One officer received a broken arm and the suspect was wounded by gunfire in the incident, which began around 1:30 a.m. at the Trump-owned Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami.

Trump was not at the club at the time.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi of Doral. Police were preparing a search warrant to enter Oddi’s house, Perez said. His neighbors were evacuated Friday morning as officers swept the area looking for booby traps, Perez said.

“We don’t know what his intentions were in the long term but we know what he was doing at the time - he was trying to engage our police officers in some kind of ambush-type attack,” Perez said.

In plotting the ambush, Perez added, “He did succeed and he did lose.”

Video footage showed the conscious suspect being wheeled into a hospital on a gurney.

Perez said the man took down a flag from the rear of the complex and draped it over a lobby counter.

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far. And he had an American flag that he did drape over the counter,” Perez said.

The man fired shots into the ceiling and waited for officers to arrive, he said. Four officers from Doral and one from Miami-Dade quickly encountered him and exchanged gunfire. The man was arrested without further violence.

“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

Eric Trump, the president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump organization, tweeted early Friday, “A huge thank you to the incredible men and women” of the departments, adding that “every day they keep our community safe.”

Perez said the U.S. Secret Service was on the scene, and the FBI was on the way, but that local police were in charge for the time being.

The Secret Service issued a statement saying agents from the Miami Field Office were at the scene and working closely with other agencies.

It added, “No Secret Service protectees or security operations were impacted as a result of the shooting.”

The large golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence Friday morning and news helicopters hovered over the scene. The entrances were blocked, and yellow caution tape was stretched across the main gate. A Miami-Dade crime scene truck was parked inside the gate.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It’s about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Miami International Airport.

Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, more than 100,000 square feet (9,300 square meters) of event space and four golf courses.

In June 2016, the PGA Tour announced that the World Golf Championship hosted at the Trump National Doral since 2007 would relocate to Mexico. The announcement infuriated then-candidate Trump, who called the move to Mexico a “sad day for Miami, the United States and the game of golf.” Trump said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity that, “I hope they have kidnapping insurance.”

PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said the move had nothing to do with politics, only finances. Cadillac did not renew its title sponsorship of the event, and another sponsor that wanted to be at Doral could not be found, Finchem said.

Report: Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 1:20 am

While Stephen Curry is currently leading the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets in the NBA's Western Conference Finals, he may have a new role in the offseason - hosting a PGA Tour event.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Curry's representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals for the event, which more than likely will be the only event near the Warriors home in Oakland - the Safeway Open in Napa.

"There's no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community," said PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal to ESPN. "We're excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future."

In addition to being a two-time NBA champion, Curry is a scratch golfer. He teed it up last year on the Web.com Tour and shot a very respectable pair of 74s.

The PGA Tour hoped to unveil the revamped 2019 schedule last week at The Players Championship, but a few details are still to be worked out. And it appears one of those might be a superstar athlete hosting his own event.

Las Colinas fan Leishman likes Trinity Forest, too

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 12:52 am

DALLAS – Apparently Marc Leishman never got the memo that the AT&T Byron Nelson left TPC Las Colinas.

Leishman feasted upon the tournament’s former host, racking up six finishes of T-13 or better in nine trips to Irving. And after his opening round at the new venue, Trinity Forest Golf Club, the Aussie admitted that he was a bit sad to see the scene shift across town.

“I probably would have been the harshest critic of this place, I think,” Leishman said. “I played very well over there. I really enjoyed that tournament. But when I got here and saw it, instantly I was happy that we’re here and it’s just a cool spot.”

Leishman’s perspective was likely softened by his blistering effort in the opening round, a 10-under 61 that was three shots better than any other player in the field and serves as his lowest score in 797 career rounds on the PGA Tour.

Leishman tamed the trio of par-5s on the demanding new layout, with eagles on Nos. 1 and 14 to distance himself from the pack after only one round. At 10 under playing the final hole on the par-71 layout, his caddie even reminded him before his final approach shot that a hole-out would put him into rarified air with a 59.

Full-field scores from the AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

“Matty actually mentioned it walking up the last, still a chance,” Leishman said. “Honestly didn’t enter my head until that. Every other time I’ve gone low I’ve thought about it, but today I didn’t.”

While some players bristled at the quirky conditions presented by this week’s unique test, Leishman explained earlier in the week that he planned to embrace the creativity required around the greens on a course that reminds him of those he encountered along the Mornington Peninsula back home in Australia.

Leishman hit every fairway during his opener, and he missed only one green in regulation. Quickly bouncing back from a pair of middling performances in his two most recent starts, he seems well-equipped to handle any tournament venue – as long as it’s within the Dallas metroplex.

“Lots of golf courses designed the same these days, with a lot of trees and fairly soft, and this is completely different, which I think is a good thing,” Leishman said. “They’ve done a great job with it.”

J. Korda (65) shares lead at soggy Kingsmill

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 12:35 am

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annie Park turned a blistering stretch on the back nine into a mistake-free 6-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead on a crowded leaderboard Thursday at the Kingsmill Championship.

Jessica Korda, Azahara Munoz, In Gee Chun and Jaye Marie Green also shot 65. Park, Korda and Munoz played morning rounds in mild conditions, while Chun and Green played in rain that is expected to also be a factor Friday and Saturday on the resort's already-soggy River Course.

Park, playing in just her third tour event of the season and seeking her first career victory, was 2 under when she hit the flag and birdied the par 4 14th hole. She then nearly holed her second shot on the par-5 15th after hitting ''an OK 3-wood'' that left her with a short eagle putt, and also birdied the par-4 16th.

''Overall, I had a great day,'' she said. ''I hit some good shots. Lucky enough, I had some short birdie putts, short eagle putt, and that helps.''

Munoz had seven birdies and one bogey, and Korda and Chun were bogey-free. Green had seven birdies and bogeyed No. 18.

Full-field scores from the Kingsmill Championship

Munoz earned her only tour win in 2012, and settled in after starting with a bogey.

''I hit so many good shots,'' she said. ''Gave myself a lot of opportunities. Made some really nice putts.''

She also chipped in for her final birdie after missing the green to the left on the par-4 eighth hole.

''I made a really nice chip. It was a bit too firm, but it was really nice,'' she said.

Korda, the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery, is making just her seventh start of the season and has finished in the top 10 in four of them. She had three birdies on each nine, including the par-4 18th.

Korda is one of 11 winners on tour this season, and no one has won more than once. The past few weeks, she's been fine-tuning her game to be ready for the Women's U.S. Open at the end of the month in Alabama.

''My transition hasn't been great. A lot of people have asked me why I was hitting it so short in (San Francisco), and I was just trying to hit it into the fairway because I just wasn't feeling great over the ball,'' she said. ''So just trying to tighten up some things before the U.S. Open comes around. Hopefully just keeps going the way that it is.''

Chun is making just her seventh start of the season, and Green has missed four of eight cuts.

Nasa Hataoka and 2016 winner Ariya Jutanugarn were one back. Hataoka's bogey-free round included an ace at the par-3 17th. It was her first as a professional. There were nine more at 67, including 2015 champion Minjee Lee.

Cristie Kerr, whose three victories make her the only multiple winner at Kingsmill, opened with a 71, and defending champion Lexi Thompson, who set a tournament record last year at 20-under 264, was in a tie for 49th with Michelle Wie and numerous others after a 70.

